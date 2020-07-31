Wordt de multiplayer van Halo Infinite gratis?

Een Ierse speelgoedwinkel claimt dat de multiplayer van Halo Infinite gratis zou zijn én dat het spel zal draaien op 120fps.

Twitter user Klobrille merkte op dat de winkel Smiths Toys informatie over Halo Infinite had staan op hun website. Hij Tweette het volgende:

Since everyone is covering this topic, I might just go ahead as well.

– Halo Infinite multiplayer will be free-to-play

– Arena aims for 120fps on Xbox Series X

– Battle Pass system

– Customization options completely new to Halo

Halo will be *huge*.https://t.co/5py6tOeids pic.twitter.com/i7HOnsLH1D

— Klobrille (@klobrille) July 31, 2020