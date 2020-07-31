Halo Infinite, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, games 2020

Wordt de multiplayer van Halo Infinite gratis?

Gerucht
31 jul 2020
490

Een Ierse speelgoedwinkel claimt dat de multiplayer van Halo Infinite gratis zou zijn én dat het spel zal draaien op 120fps. 

Twitter user Klobrille merkte op dat de winkel Smiths Toys informatie over Halo Infinite had staan op hun website. Hij Tweette het volgende:

Zoals je ziet, claimt de website duidelijk dat de multiplayer gratis zal zijn, de Arena-modus tot 120fps zal lopen, maar ook dat er een Battle Pass-systeem en ‘compleet nieuwe’ customization opties zullen zijn.

Denk jij dat de claims van Smiths Toys waar zijn? Laat het ons weten!

Tagged
Boyd Willemsen
Boyd Willemsen
Een game - en pc fanaat, die bezig is met zijn eigen boek te schrijven. Houdt van couch co-op games, retro en van story-based games. Is niet bang om zijn eigen mening ergens over te geven.
http://Gamingnation.nl

Wellicht ook interessant voor jou

Ubisoft E3 Roller Champions

‘Ubisoft komt deze E3 met Roller Champions’

Joey Hasselbach
Wallmart

Gerucht: Walmart lekt games die op de E3 onthuld zouden worden; echter niet heel geloofwaardig

Joey Hasselbach
Battlefield

YouTuber claimt dat DICE aan Battlefield Bad Company 3 werkt

Joey Hasselbach

Geef een reactie

Het e-mailadres wordt niet gepubliceerd.