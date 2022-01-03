Which age groups use online games the most

Normally when you hear about online casinos, you always think that people who use casinos are experienced and of a certain age but most of the time it is young people who are approaching the world of online gaming. One thing that is well known is that the minimum age to be able to play at casinos, both physical and online is definitely 18. By law, minors are not allowed to use online casinos and that is why an ID is always required after registration to verify the user’s age.

Is the minimum age to play the same in all countries?

In almost all of Europe the minimum age to play at online casinos is 18 years old although some have exceptions. For example in Belgium, Ireland and Germany the minimum age to play is 21. In other countries the minimum age is 23, such as Greece. In Portugal you even have to be 25 years old to play online casinos and to enter a casino. In the United States, however, it varies from state to state and normally ranges from 18 to 21 years old. The age group that uses online casinos the most is the 18-35 age group. There are 2.5 billion active gambling users in the world. Far more male users are using online casinos, especially in the 8-9pm time frame. Users use the most varied games such as GGPoker online, or slot machines and even roulette both American and French. 38 percent of online gambling users are between the ages of 18 and 34, 36 percent are between 35 and 54, and 9 percent are between 55 and 64.

What are the most used devices for online casinos?

The most used devices by online casino users are definitely smartphones. In fact, 61 percent use this device while the rest use computers and tablets. The smartphone is the most used device because almost everyone has one and because you can use it in any way and comfortably. Is very convenient because you can use Wi-fi or use mobile data directly. Tablet users are normally older people because they prefer to use larger screens. In fact, tablets are able to do everything a smartphone can do and still have the convenience of a larger screen. If instead you want to have a very immersive experience the desktop is definitely the most accurate choice. You can play from home and with a Wi-Fi connection. The feeling is almost the same as playing at a real casino table. The disadvantages are that they are much more cumbersome and that you need an appropriate space to use the pc. A very nice advantage is that the graphics used are much better and the battery is very powerful. In fact you can play for as many hours as you want.

To conclude, users who use online games and in particular online casinos are between 18 and 35 years old, are mostly men and use smartphones.