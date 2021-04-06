Ubisoft neemt anti-cheat bedrijf GameBlocks over

Ubisoft heeft het anti-cheat en monitoringsbedrijf GameBlocks overgenomen, welke verschillende diensten levert voor bijvoorbeeld Battlefield V, Star Wars Battlefront 2 en Rainbow Six Siege. Een mooie aankoop!

GameBlocks is een anti0-cheat en performance monitoring softwarebedrijf die samenwerkt met gamestudios. Een van de softwarepakketten die in dit geval noemenswaardig is, is Fairfight®, een aanpasbare anti-cheat engine aan de serverkant van games die in real-time alles goed in de gaten houdt. Ubisoft doet de aankoop via dochteronderneming I3D.net, een hosting platform. I3D.net maakt gebruik van ONE Game Hosting Platofrm, een ecosysteem speciaal ingericht voor AAA gameontwikkelaars, welke inmiddels ruim 300 miljoen gebruikers host. Het platform is makkelijk te integreren door middel van een SDK (Software Development Kit), voor bijvoorbeeld Unity of Unreal.

Greg Howard, CEO van GameBlocks zei over de overname ”My entire team and I are thrilled to be joining i3D.net and the Ubisoft family. We will continue to support our existing clients and look forward to enhancing the capabilities of Fairfight® so that it remains the most flexible, effective and transparent cheat detection service in the industry. We are also excited to incorporate the Fairfight® system into i3D.net’s ONE Game Hosting Platform – allowing game publishers large and small to run and scale their game hosting, anti-cheat and other services absolutely seamlessly”

De overname is afgerond op 31 maart, verdere details over de koop zijn niet naar buiten gebracht.