Nintendo Switch, Twitch, Nintendo eShop

Twitch naar Switch

Nieuws
12 nov 2021
450

Het heeft even geduurd, maar er is een Twitch app voor de Nintendo Switch

De community heeft er lang op moeten wachten

Ondanks dat het streamen van Nintendo games wat lastig gaat, kunnen Nintendo Switch gebruikers nu wel de Twitch app downloaden. Is dit mosterd na de maaltijd voor jou of zat je hier echt op te wachten?

Robert Buckert
Gamer en muzikant sinds de N64. Nintendo consoles zijn mijn favoriet, maar ik heb ook een PS4 voor RPG exclusives zoals Uncharted, TLOU enzovoorts. Voor alles wat met Nintendo te maken heeft, ben je bij mij dus aan het juiste adres!
https://www.robertbuckert.com

