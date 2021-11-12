Twitch naar Switch

Het heeft even geduurd, maar er is een Twitch app voor de Nintendo Switch

Ondanks dat het streamen van Nintendo games wat lastig gaat, kunnen Nintendo Switch gebruikers nu wel de Twitch app downloaden. Is dit mosterd na de maaltijd voor jou of zat je hier echt op te wachten?

Put a little purple in your Nintendo Switch.

Download the Twitch App from the Nintendo eShop today.

More info: https://t.co/cFN1QW45FE pic.twitter.com/AQTMotxAaf

— Twitch (@Twitch) November 11, 2021