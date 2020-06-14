Bekijk hier de PC Gaming Show terug

Ook de PC Gaming Show werd dit weekeind gehouden en daarin werden ook games aangekondigd, nieuwe trailers getoond en zelfs interviews gehouden. Mocht je het gemist hebben, kun je hem hier nog even terugkijken.

Mocht je geen tijd/ zin hebben om de hele show te kijken? Dan mag je blij zijn met de gebruiker die een handig overzicht maakte, inclusief tijdsaanduiding!

Valheim 38:07

Ooblets 40:34

Torchlight 3 42:19

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey 48:30

Persona 4 53:21

In Sound Mind 55:22

Airborne Kingdom 58:03

Dwarfheim 59:19

New Blood Interactive games line-up: 1:00:31 (Dusk, Amid Evil, Maximum Action, Unfortunate Spacemen, Ultrakill)

Humankind 1:05:00

Icarus 1:07:05

Evil Genius 2 1:14:55

Godfall footage 1:17:29

Prodeus 1:20:19

Fae Tactics: The Girl Who Destroyed The World 1:21:18

Carto 1:22:51

Project Wingman 1:23:23

Command & Conquer Remaster (Message from Kane) 1:24:24

Blankos Bloc Party 1:25:53

Everspace 2 1:31:00

Inkulinati 1:32:58

Total War: Troy 1:34:12

Remnant: From the Ashes 1:40:05

Mafia Trilogy Remake 1:41:48

Rogue Lords 1:47:42

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy 1:49:38

Dauntless: Call of the Void 1:50:55

Among Trees 1:52:44

Potionomics 1:54:17

Mortal Shell trailer 1:56:16

Mortal Shell gameplay footage 1:57:35

ShadowMan remastered 2:01:12

Tripwire Interactive Interview 2:03:14

Epic Games Featured and Exclusives Trailer 2:05:38 (Mortal Shell, Unexplored 2, Tony Hawks Pro Skaters 1+2, Dauntless, Super Meatboy Forever, Among Trees, Twin Mirror, Surgeon Simulator 2, Ooblets, Phantom Brigade, Airborne Kingdom, Iron Harvest, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and Godfall)

Blightbound 2:07:46

Shadows of Doubt 2:09:53

The Forgotten City 2:10:29

Paradise Killer 2:11:09

Haven 2:11:55

Cartel Tycoon 2:12:38

Trash Sailors 2:13:18

Cris Tales 2:13:57

Alaloth: Champions of the Four Kingdoms 2:14:45

Weird West 2:15:53

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town 2:21:51

New World MMORPG 2:23:59

Twin Mirror 2:25:50

Metal Hellsinger 2:27:18

The Amulet of Chaos (Felicia Day presenting) 2:29:17

Red Sails 2:31:10

Surgeon Simulator 2 2:33:00

The Last Campfire 2:38:39

Escape From Tarkov interview 2:40:07

The Outlast Trials 2:44:42

Gloomwood 2:51:11