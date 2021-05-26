Shadows: Awakening, NeoGeo Battle Coliseum en meer in Games with Gold voor juni

Microsoft heeft de games with Gold voor komende maand bekendgemaakt.

Voor juni staan de games The King’s Bird, Shadows: Awakening, NeoGeo Battle Coliseum en Injustice: Gods Among Us.

The King’s Bird is de hele maand ‘gratis’ voor Xbox Live Gold of Game Pass Ultimate-abonnees met een Xbox One of Xbox Series-X. Van 16 juni tot en met 15 juli zal Shadows: Awakening verkrijgbaar zijn.

De Xbox 360-games zijn NeoGeo Battle Coliseum (1 tot en met 15 juni) en Injustice: Gods Among Us (16 juni tot en met 30 juni). Uiteraard zijn deze games ook speelbaar op de Xbox One en Xbox Series-consoles dankzij de backwards compatibility feature van de consoles.