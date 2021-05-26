Games with Gold juni 2021

Shadows: Awakening, NeoGeo Battle Coliseum en meer in Games with Gold voor juni

26 mei 2021
Microsoft heeft de games with Gold voor komende maand bekendgemaakt.

Voor juni staan de games The King’s Bird, Shadows: Awakening, NeoGeo Battle Coliseum en Injustice: Gods Among Us.

The King’s Bird is de hele maand ‘gratis’ voor Xbox Live Gold of Game Pass Ultimate-abonnees met een Xbox One of Xbox Series-X. Van 16 juni tot en met 15 juli zal Shadows: Awakening verkrijgbaar zijn.

De Xbox 360-games zijn NeoGeo Battle Coliseum (1 tot en met 15 juni) en Injustice: Gods Among Us (16 juni tot en met 30 juni). Uiteraard zijn deze games ook speelbaar op de Xbox One en Xbox Series-consoles dankzij de backwards compatibility feature van de consoles.

Joey Hasselbach
Joey Hasselbach
Hoofdredacteur en de ervaren rot in de redactie

