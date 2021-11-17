Saints Row uitgesteld tweede kwartaal van 2022

Hoewel de nieuwste Saints Row volgend jaar in februari zou worden uitgebracht, heeft ontwikkelaar Volition laten weten dat de game een aantal maanden zal worden uitgesteld.

De Chief Creative Officer van Volition, Jim Boone, heeft dit laten weten in een blogpost op hun officiële website. De game zal worden uitgesteld naar 23 augustus, wat een uitstel is van een half jaar. Hij geeft hier aan dat ze gewoonweg meer tijd nodig hebben om de verwachte kwaliteit te leveren en dat Covid een grote impact heeft gehad op het schema:

“Our priority is to create the best Saints Row game yet and, if we released on the original date, it wouldn’t be up to the standards we’ve set ourselves, and that you’re expecting and deserve. The team just need more time to do our vision justice; we’re doing some fine tuning and there won’t be much change in the game outside of overall quality and polish. In all honesty, we underestimated the impact COVID would have on our schedule, although everyone adapted very quickly to the working from home arrangement and continued to be incredibly productive. However, due to the size and scope of our new Saints Row, it’s become apparent that to create the best game possible, we need to give our team longer to perfect their craft.”

We moeten dus nog een half jaartje extra wachten totdat we weer de gekte van Saints Row mogen verwelkomen. Dat is wellicht niet het ergste in de wereld, gezien het drukke releaseschema in februari van volgend jaar….