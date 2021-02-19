Ryu Hayabusa speelbaar in Nioh 2

Koei Tecmo kondigde eerder deze week de komst aan van de Ninja Gaiden collectie en om de komst ervan nog meer te benadrukken, heeft men Ryu Hayabusa als speelbare personage in Nioh 2 toegevoegd.

De komst van de remasters zal voor veel fans goed nieuws zijn, maar het is nog af te zien of er een nieuw deel uit de serie komt. Toch is het leuk dat het personage uit deze serie ook speelbaar zal zijn in Team Ninja’s RPG.

Naast de komst van het personage brengt update 1.26 op de PlayStation 4 en 1.026 voor de PlayStation 5 een hoop bug fixes en meer. Check de volledige lijst hieronder.



Additional elements

Add the transformation of “Dragon Ninja,” to receive, visit the boon in the shrine.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where items could suddenly become unusable during multiplayer and many actions could not be performed properly.

Fixed an issue where “slow marks” used by enemies could have a very long duration

Fixed a bug that youkai may fall when activating the youkai techniques “White Tiger” and “Nue” near a cliff.

Fixed a bug that the ball would fly to the ground if you lock on “Osakabehime” and make a strong attack while using the Yin-Yang technique “Fire Mark”, “Water Mark”, and “Lightning Mark”.

Fixed a bug that the powerful blow that can be activated by the mystery of Naginata Sickle “Transitional Sickle” and “Transitional Rage” may not be activated at 120fps.

Fixed a bug where the rock rolling sound could continue to remain for traps that roll large rocks placed during missions.

Fixed a bug that guests could sometimes select a hierarchy that was not released in “Accompanying the Eternal World” of “Naraku Jigoku”

Fixed a bug where enemies in the darkness would drop the armor “Kobo Daishi’s priest’s robe” with a high probability.

Fixed a bug where facial accessories would disappear when equipped with the head armor “Hagure Sohaya Costume Ears”

Fixed a bug where the head equipment of “Katagiri Katsumoto” and “Wakisaka Yasuharu” appearing in the main mission “Daigo no Hanami” was reversed.

Fixed other minor bugs

PS4 Specific Notes

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that PS4 ™ version “Nioh 2” and PS4 ™ version “Nioh 2 Complete Edition” users could not match each other when the matching condition of multiplayer was set to “Friend”.

Nioh 2 Update 1.26 February 17 (1.026.00) PS5 Specific Notes

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that the display of the key guide for changing the posture at the bottom right of the screen is broken when “Operation method” is changed to “Custom” in “Controller settings”.