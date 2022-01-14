PlayStation store’s meest gedownloade games in 2021

PlayStation heeft de meest gedownloade games van 2021 in kaart gebracht. De games zijn opgedeeld onder diverse consoles van PlayStation en Free-to-Play games.

Bij PlayStation maken ze regelmatig leuke statistieken bekend, waarbij dit keer de meest gedownloade games in 2021. In de meest gedownloade games zitten leuke namen, waaronder sport games bijzonder vaak zijn gedownload.

Zowel FIFA 21 als FIFA 22 staan samen met Call of Duty: Vanguard in meest gedownloade PlayStation 5 games in Europa. Voor de PlayStation 4 zijn dit bijvoorbeeld FIFA 22, Grand Theft Auto V en Minecraft.

Meest gedownloade games van 2021

Bekijk hieronder de totale lijst met meest gedownloade games in Europa en US/Canada. Zo is er een lijst uitgebracht voor de PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR en Free-to-Play games.

PlayStation 5 games

US/Canada EU 1 NBA 2K22 FIFA 22 2 Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Vanguard 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales FIFA 21 4 Madden NFL 22 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 5 Battlefield 2042 Battlefield 2042 6 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Among Us 7 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Kena: Bridge of Spirits 8 MLB The Show 21 FAR CRY 6 9 Resident Evil Village It Takes Two 10 Far Cry 6 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 11 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla F1 2021 12 FIFA 22 Resident Evil Village 13 Among Us NBA 2K22 14 Mortal Kombat 11 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart 15 NBA 2K21 Next Generation Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 16 It Takes Two TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE 17 FIFA 21 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition 18 DEATHLOOP Diablo II: Resurrected 19 Returnal DEATHLOOP 20 Kena: Bridge of Spirits Mortal Kombat 11

PlayStation 4 games

US/Canada EU 1 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 22 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V 3 Minecraft Minecraft 4 NBA 2K22 FIFA 21 5 Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 6 Madden NFL 22 The Crew 2 7 NBA 2K21 Red Dead Redemption 2 8 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition 9 MLB The Show 21 Call of Duty: Vanguard 10 Mortal Kombat 11 The Forest 11 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 12 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gran Turismo Sport 13 FIFA 22 ARK: Survival Evolved 14 THE FOREST Need for Speed Heat 15 Need for Speed Heat NBA 2K21 16 UFC 4 Gang Beasts 17 ARK: Survival Evolved TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE 18 Gang Beasts eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE 19 Rust Console Edition Among Us 20 NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

PlayStation VR games

US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR 4 GORN Creed: Rise to Glory 5 Swordsman VR Swordsman VR 6 Creed Rise to Glory The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 7 Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series GORN 8 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners RICK AND MORTY: VIRTUAL RICK-ALITY 9 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series 10 The Walking Dead Onslaught ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Free-to-Play (PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5)

US/Canada EU 1 Fortnite Fortnite 2 Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League 3 Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone 4 Splitgate eFootball 2022 5 Apex Legends Genshin Impact 6 Genshin Impact Apex Legends 7 Destiny 2 eFootball PES 2021 LITE 8 Rec Room Brawlhalla 9 Brawlhalla Destiny 2 10 Rogue Company Splitgate

De downloads gaan erg goed op de PlayStation store maar gaat de productie van consoles net zo goed? Sony is namelijk ondanks een chip te kort, meer PlayStation 4-consoles aan het produceren en heeft hier dan ook een goede reden voor.