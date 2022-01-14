PlayStation store’s meest gedownloade games in 2021

PlayStation heeft de meest gedownloade games van 2021 in kaart gebracht. De games zijn opgedeeld onder diverse consoles van PlayStation en Free-to-Play games.
Bij PlayStation maken ze regelmatig leuke statistieken bekend, waarbij dit keer de meest gedownloade games in 2021. In de meest gedownloade games zitten leuke namen, waaronder sport games bijzonder vaak zijn gedownload.
Zowel FIFA 21 als FIFA 22 staan samen met Call of Duty: Vanguard in meest gedownloade PlayStation 5 games in Europa. Voor de PlayStation 4 zijn dit bijvoorbeeld FIFA 22, Grand Theft Auto V en Minecraft.
Meest gedownloade games van 2021
Bekijk hieronder de totale lijst met meest gedownloade games in Europa en US/Canada. Zo is er een lijst uitgebracht voor de PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR en Free-to-Play games.
PlayStation 5 games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|NBA 2K22
|FIFA 22
|2
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|3
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|FIFA 21
|4
|Madden NFL 22
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|5
|Battlefield 2042
|Battlefield 2042
|6
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|Among Us
|7
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|8
|MLB The Show 21
|FAR CRY 6
|9
|Resident Evil Village
|It Takes Two
|10
|Far Cry 6
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|11
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|F1 2021
|12
|FIFA 22
|Resident Evil Village
|13
|Among Us
|NBA 2K22
|14
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|15
|NBA 2K21 Next Generation
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|16
|It Takes Two
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
|17
|FIFA 21
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
|18
|DEATHLOOP
|Diablo II: Resurrected
|19
|Returnal
|DEATHLOOP
|20
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|Mortal Kombat 11
PlayStation 4 games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Grand Theft Auto V
|FIFA 22
|2
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Grand Theft Auto V
|3
|Minecraft
|Minecraft
|4
|NBA 2K22
|FIFA 21
|5
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|6
|Madden NFL 22
|The Crew 2
|7
|NBA 2K21
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|8
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
|9
|MLB The Show 21
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|10
|Mortal Kombat 11
|The Forest
|11
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
|12
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Gran Turismo Sport
|13
|FIFA 22
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|14
|THE FOREST
|Need for Speed Heat
|15
|Need for Speed Heat
|NBA 2K21
|16
|UFC 4
|Gang Beasts
|17
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
|18
|Gang Beasts
|eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
|19
|Rust Console Edition
|Among Us
|20
|NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
PlayStation VR games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|2
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|3
|SUPERHOT VR
|SUPERHOT VR
|4
|GORN
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|5
|Swordsman VR
|Swordsman VR
|6
|Creed Rise to Glory
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|7
|Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
|GORN
|8
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|RICK AND MORTY: VIRTUAL RICK-ALITY
|9
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
|10
|The Walking Dead Onslaught
|ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Free-to-Play (PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5)
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|2
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Rocket League
|3
|Rocket League
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|4
|Splitgate
|eFootball 2022
|5
|Apex Legends
|Genshin Impact
|6
|Genshin Impact
|Apex Legends
|7
|Destiny 2
|eFootball PES 2021 LITE
|8
|Rec Room
|Brawlhalla
|9
|Brawlhalla
|Destiny 2
|10
|Rogue Company
|Splitgate
De downloads gaan erg goed op de PlayStation store maar gaat de productie van consoles net zo goed? Sony is namelijk ondanks een chip te kort, meer PlayStation 4-consoles aan het produceren en heeft hier dan ook een goede reden voor.