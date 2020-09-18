PlayStation 5 is definitief niet backwards compatible met PlayStation 1, 2 én 3-spellen

Het gerucht zoemde al langer rond, maar in een interview met Famitsu heeft Sony CEO Jim Ryan duidelijk aangegeven dat de PlayStation 5 alleen backwards compatible zal zijn met de PlayStation 4.

Het interview is in het Japans, maar gelukkig heeft Silliconera het interview vertaald naar het Engels. Aangezien de eerste vragen gingen hoeveel PlayStation 4-spellen er zouden werken op de PlayStation 5, kwam er de vervolgvraag; werken spellen van de PlayStation 1, 2 én 3 op de PlayStation 5? Jim Ryan gaf het volgende antwoord:

We keep in mind the engineering specialized for the PS5, as we produced the device. In the midst of that, the PS4 already has 100 million players; we thought they ought to want to play PS4 titles on the PS5 as well indeed, so we included compatibility with the PS4. While implementing that, we also focused our efforts on taking in the high-speed SSD and the new controller DualSense at the same time. So, unfortunately, we couldn’t reach the implementation of such compatibilities.