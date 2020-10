PlayStation 5 doos laat weten hoe je data overzet vanaf PS4

a new friend showed up this morning at P̶o̶l̶y̶g̶o̶n̶ ̶H̶Q̶ my apartment

photos: front / back / left / right pic.twitter.com/W5HhP09nfh

one interesting thing about the PS5 box: instructions for transferring data from a PS4 are printed right on the bottom

and just to close the loop, here’s a shot of the top as well

anyway, look for more coverage ~~~in the future~~~ on Polygon dot com! pic.twitter.com/sgljsJYIm4

— Samit Sarkar (@SamitSarkar) October 23, 2020