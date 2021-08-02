PlayStation 5 SSD Sony

PlayStation 5-architect Mark Cerny’s voorkeur voor extra SSD

02 aug 2021
Mark Cerny, de architect van de PlayStation 4 en 5, heeft een extra SSD gekocht en dit lijkt ook meteen een hint te zijn voor de eigenaren van een PlayStation 5 die hun geheugen willen uitbreiden.

Sinds vorige week is het voor beta gebruikers mogelijk om een extra SSD in de PlayStation 5 te hangen. Cerny geeft op Twitter te kennen voor de Western Digital Black SN850 te zijn gegaan. Deze is verkrijgbaar in de 500GB variant (€170,99) 1TB (€265,99) en 2TB (549,99).

Sony heeft de volgende lijst met aanbevelingen voor de SSD vrijgegeven:

  • Interface: PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD
  • Capacity: 250GB – 4TB
  • Cooling structure: Using an M.2 SSD with your PS5 console requires effective heat dissipation with a cooling structure, such as a heatsink. You can attach one to your M.2 SSD yourself, either in a single-sided format, or double-sided format. There are also M.2 SSDs that have cooling structures (such as heatsinks) built in.
  • Sequential read speed: 5,500MB/s or faster is recommended
  • Module width: 22mm width (25mm width is not supported)
  • Form Factor: M.2 type 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 and 22110.
    • These numbers can be found on retail listings for M.2 SSD devices. The first two digits refer to the width, the remaining digits to the length.

