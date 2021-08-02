PlayStation 5-architect Mark Cerny’s voorkeur voor extra SSD

Mark Cerny, de architect van de PlayStation 4 en 5, heeft een extra SSD gekocht en dit lijkt ook meteen een hint te zijn voor de eigenaren van een PlayStation 5 die hun geheugen willen uitbreiden.
Sinds vorige week is het voor beta gebruikers mogelijk om een extra SSD in de PlayStation 5 te hangen. Cerny geeft op Twitter te kennen voor de Western Digital Black SN850 te zijn gegaan. Deze is verkrijgbaar in de 500GB variant (€170,99) 1TB (€265,99) en 2TB (549,99).
Sony heeft de volgende lijst met aanbevelingen voor de SSD vrijgegeven:
PlayStation 5 SSD
- Interface: PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD
- Capacity: 250GB – 4TB
- Cooling structure: Using an M.2 SSD with your PS5 console requires effective heat dissipation with a cooling structure, such as a heatsink. You can attach one to your M.2 SSD yourself, either in a single-sided format, or double-sided format. There are also M.2 SSDs that have cooling structures (such as heatsinks) built in.
- Sequential read speed: 5,500MB/s or faster is recommended
- Module width: 22mm width (25mm width is not supported)
- Form Factor: M.2 type 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 and 22110.
- These numbers can be found on retail listings for M.2 SSD devices. The first two digits refer to the width, the remaining digits to the length.
Our solution to our very active two gamer PS5 household? His-and-hers SSDs 🙂
Couple of awesome options for 7000MB/s, ended up putting my $$ down on this one. Going to be SWEEET!!! pic.twitter.com/6TuqPwK49x
— Mark Cerny (@cerny) August 1, 2021