PlayStation 5-architect Mark Cerny’s voorkeur voor extra SSD

Mark Cerny, de architect van de PlayStation 4 en 5, heeft een extra SSD gekocht en dit lijkt ook meteen een hint te zijn voor de eigenaren van een PlayStation 5 die hun geheugen willen uitbreiden.

Sinds vorige week is het voor beta gebruikers mogelijk om een extra SSD in de PlayStation 5 te hangen. Cerny geeft op Twitter te kennen voor de Western Digital Black SN850 te zijn gegaan. Deze is verkrijgbaar in de 500GB variant (€170,99) 1TB (€265,99) en 2TB (549,99).

Sony heeft de volgende lijst met aanbevelingen voor de SSD vrijgegeven:

Our solution to our very active two gamer PS5 household? His-and-hers SSDs 🙂

Couple of awesome options for 7000MB/s, ended up putting my $$ down on this one. Going to be SWEEET!!! pic.twitter.com/6TuqPwK49x

— Mark Cerny (@cerny) August 1, 2021