The Last of Us Part 2 krijgt speciale Playstation editie

Ondanks dat we richting het einde van het Playstation 4 tijdperk gaan trekt Sony nog even alles uit de kast. Ze kondigen zojuist een heel stijlvolle Playstation 4 Pro in een The Last of Us Part 2 jasje. Check hier snel de foto’s!

De bundel zal tegelijkertijd met de game uitkomen op 19 juni. Naast de Playstation 4 Pro krijg je ook een draadloze koptelefoon, een speciale editie van de controller en een Seagate 2TB HDD. Uiteraard zit ook de game bij de bundel en een code om digitale content te downloaden. Hierbij horen avatar’s en een dynamisch thema.

Het design op de Playstation 4 Pro is gebaseerd op de tatoeages van Ellie. Ook de controller en de koptelefoon bevatten tattoo designs van Ellie. De controller en de koptelefoon zijn beide ook los verkrijgbaar. De controller voor $64,99 en de koptelefoon voor $99,99. Vooralsnog worden alleen Noord Amerika en Canada genoemd als landen waar de bundel te koop is. De hele bundel is verkrijgbaar voor $399,99.

John Sweeney, art director bij Naughty Dog verteld nog meer over het design van de console.

When we first revealed The Last of Us Part II, we had no idea how quickly fans would embrace Ellie’s tattoo. Within a day, we started seeing real-life versions showing up on social media and fans have been sharing photos of their new tattoos with us week after week ever since. When the opportunity arose to create a custom PS4 Pro for The Last of Us Part II, I worked with our graphic designer at the time, Angel Garcia, and we considered a few different ideas, but we kept coming back to Ellie’s tattoo. By that point, it had become a symbol of the game and for the community–much like the Firefly logo in the first game. It was the clear choice, but we wondered: what if it could be engraved? It hadn’t been done before, so we weren’t sure it was even possible, but thanks to the incredible efforts of the teams at PlayStation, we found a way.

Al ons enthousiasme daargelaten, persoonlijk ga ik deze zo kort voor een nieuwe console niet meer halen. Hoe staan jullie daar in? Ben jij zo’n fan dat je deze gaat scoren, ondanks dat de Playstation 5 er over een paar maanden? We horen het graag!

Bron: Playstation Blog