Square Enix heeft een nieuwe ‘Stay Home & Play’ campagne gestart en dit keer kun je 54 games kopen voor €38,30.

De omzet die uit de verkopen van de bundel gemaakt wordt, zal naar goede doelen in de VS en Europa gaan. Normaliter zou je €766 voor deze bundel moeten betalen, maar je bespaart dus 95% op de Square Enix Eidos Anthology bundel.

De bundel bevat overigens geen enkele Final Fantasy game, maar wel de volgende games:

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Just Cause 3

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Life is Strange: Complete Season

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

Tomb Raider (2013)

Tomb Raider I

Tomb Raider II

Tomb Raider III

Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation

Tomb Raider V Chronicles

Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness

Tomb Raider Legend

Tomb Raider Anniversary

Tomb Raider Underworld

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

Just Cause

Just Cause 2

Kane and Lynch: Dead Men

Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days

Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut

Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition

Deus Ex: Invisible War

Deus Ex: The Fall

Thief

Thief: Deadly Shadows

Thief II: The Metal Age

Thief Gold

Battlestations: Pacific

Battlestations: Midway

Project Snowblind

Mini Ninjas

Order of War

Flora’s Fruit Farm

Supreme Commander 2

Conflict: Desert Storm

Conflict: Denied Ops

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2

Legacy of Kain: Defiance

Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain

Dungeon Siege

Dungeon Siege II

Dungeon Siege III

Anachronox

Pandemonium

Deathtrap Dungeon

Daikatana

Omikron: The Nomad Soul

Goetia

Hitman GO: Definitive Edition

Lara Croft GO

The Turing Test