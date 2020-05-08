Square Enix heeft een nieuwe ‘Stay Home & Play’ campagne gestart en dit keer kun je 54 games kopen voor €38,30.
De omzet die uit de verkopen van de bundel gemaakt wordt, zal naar goede doelen in de VS en Europa gaan. Normaliter zou je €766 voor deze bundel moeten betalen, maar je bespaart dus 95% op de Square Enix Eidos Anthology bundel.
De bundel bevat overigens geen enkele Final Fantasy game, maar wel de volgende games:
Rise of the Tomb Raider
Just Cause 3
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
Life is Strange: Complete Season
Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
Tomb Raider (2013)
Tomb Raider I
Tomb Raider II
Tomb Raider III
Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation
Tomb Raider V Chronicles
Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness
Tomb Raider Legend
Tomb Raider Anniversary
Tomb Raider Underworld
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
Just Cause
Just Cause 2
Kane and Lynch: Dead Men
Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days
Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut
Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition
Deus Ex: Invisible War
Deus Ex: The Fall
Thief
Thief: Deadly Shadows
Thief II: The Metal Age
Thief Gold
Battlestations: Pacific
Battlestations: Midway
Project Snowblind
Mini Ninjas
Order of War
Flora’s Fruit Farm
Supreme Commander 2
Conflict: Desert Storm
Conflict: Denied Ops
Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
Legacy of Kain: Defiance
Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain
Dungeon Siege
Dungeon Siege II
Dungeon Siege III
Anachronox
Pandemonium
Deathtrap Dungeon
Daikatana
Omikron: The Nomad Soul
Goetia
Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
Lara Croft GO
The Turing Test