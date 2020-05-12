PlayStation Studio’s wordt het nieuwe label van Sony voor eigen games

Sony gaat later dit jaar, gelijktijdig met de lancering van de Playstation 5 een nieuw label lanceren: PlayStation Studio’s.
Het nieuwe label moet een ‘huismerk’ worden voor alle games die door Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Worldwide Studio’s worden ontwikkeld. Denk hierbij aan een hoop bedrijven die exclusieve games hebben ontwikkeld, zoals Naughty Dog, Santa Monica Studio’s en Guerilla Games.
Eric Lempel, Senior Vice President bij Sony is enthousiast over het nieuwe label:
“We are really excited about this,” says Eric Lempel, senior vice president and head of global marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment. “Over the last few years — and even the last decade — the strength of the titles coming out from our studios has been stronger than ever. We have been thinking about how we unite all of these great games under one brand, and really the purpose of that is to make the consumer understand that, when they see this brand, they’re getting ready for a robust, innovative, deep experience that they’ve come to expect from games coming from PlayStation. So we came up with PlayStation Studios.”
Bij de aankondiging van PlayStation Studio’s is ook een leuk introductie video vrijgegeven, welke we hierboven hebben gepost. Het doet een beetje denken aan een Marvel opening, maar Eric Lempel geeft zelf al aan dat de Marvel-intro niet de inspiratie is geweest.
“What we really wanted to do was create a way to bring the consumer into the world. When they play our games that’s the nice robust piece that happens, and then you’re transported into an adventure with rich worlds, old characters, and really captivating stories. We’re all huge Marvel fans. One of our biggest games of all time has a Marvel character in it with Spider-Man. But this is really about doing something specific for our games and our industry.
Ondanks dat het label pas echt live gaat tijdens de lancering van de Playstation 5 zullen ook Playstation 4 games straks het nieuwe label dragen. Zowel digitale als fysieke versies krijgen het kleine logo afgedrukt. Ook games die later naar andere consoles komen, zoals Horzion: Zero Dawn voor de PC, zal het logo dragen.