PlayStation Studio’s wordt het nieuwe label van Sony voor eigen games

Sony gaat later dit jaar, gelijktijdig met de lancering van de Playstation 5 een nieuw label lanceren: PlayStation Studio’s.

Het nieuwe label moet een ‘huismerk’ worden voor alle games die door Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Worldwide Studio’s worden ontwikkeld. Denk hierbij aan een hoop bedrijven die exclusieve games hebben ontwikkeld, zoals Naughty Dog, Santa Monica Studio’s en Guerilla Games.

Eric Lempel, Senior Vice President bij Sony is enthousiast over het nieuwe label:

“We are really excited about this,” says Eric Lempel, senior vice president and head of global marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment. “Over the last few years — and even the last decade — the strength of the titles coming out from our studios has been stronger than ever. We have been thinking about how we unite all of these great games under one brand, and really the purpose of that is to make the consumer understand that, when they see this brand, they’re getting ready for a robust, innovative, deep experience that they’ve come to expect from games coming from PlayStation. So we came up with PlayStation Studios.”