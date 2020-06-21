Ontwikkelaars jaloers op touw in The Last of Us: Part 2

Naughty Dog krijgt veel lof van ontwikkelaars, artiesten en programmeurs voor het interactieve touw in The Last of Us: Part 2. Zo staat Twitter vol met reacties die de programmering prijzen.

Ten eerste kan je hieronder de clip die gepost is op Twitter bekijken. Hier is het indrukwekkende touw van The Last of Us: Part 2 in actie zien.

This is making me want to cry. And my primary skillset is “Level Designer”, not any of the various jobs that would be required to actually figure out how to make this work. — Notewell Lyons (@ItsNotewell) June 20, 2020

Tears well spent though, considering the end result! — Andrea Migliazza (@OneLightingGuy) June 20, 2020

Vervolgens voegt co-regisseur Kurt Margenau toe dat het touw ontworpen is door programmeur Jaros Sinecki. Deze programmeerde ook het touw in Uncharted 4, maar heeft deze verbeterd in The Last of Us: Part 2.

What an awesome solution. We had to make so many compromises to make cables like this work in DSD — mikeblack (@kurtruslfanclub) June 20, 2020

It took only three. Definetly not 6 month. And we didn’t cry( Just sweared a lot 🙂 ). Our physics programmer Jaroslav did most of the heavy lifting here. He is crazy good. — Maksym Zhuravlov (@MaksZhuravlov) June 20, 2020

Daarnaast zijn er ook een paar reacties van ontwikkelaars, artiesten en codeurs op de eerste tweet. Deze zijn onder andere werkzaam voor EA en Funcom en zijn bekend van Ori and the Blind Forest en Overwatch.

Yeah I assume this was only even possible b/c of the significant tech base from the rope implementation in Uncharted 4 (about ten of us from valve witnessed this today during a group stream playthrough and just about shit) — James Benson (@James9475) June 20, 2020

I am now prepared for every single tech artist on twitter to flood my feed with “after watching that TLOUII clip, I wanted to…” ROPE PHYSICS EVERYWHERE BUT THEY AREN ROPE PHYSICS ITS A MATERIAL FUNCTION SOMEHOW — Douglas Copeland (@Ebonscale) June 20, 2020

And they still primarily see the flaws or should I say kinks in this feature while the rest of us are amazed. — David Clyde (@DaytimeCoder) June 20, 2020

Verder kwam The Last of Us: Part 2 afgelopen vrijdag uit op de PlayStation 4. Daarnaast is er ook een tv serie in de maak. Lees hier de review van onze Joey!