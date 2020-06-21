Nieuws

Ontwikkelaars jaloers op touw in The Last of Us: Part 2

On 21, 06, 2020 5:51 pm, by Robbert de Nijs
touw The Last of Us

Naughty Dog krijgt veel lof van ontwikkelaars, artiesten en programmeurs voor het interactieve touw in The Last of Us: Part 2. Zo staat Twitter vol met reacties die de programmering prijzen.

Ten eerste kan je hieronder de clip die gepost is op Twitter bekijken. Hier is het indrukwekkende touw van The Last of Us: Part 2 in actie zien.

Vervolgens voegt co-regisseur Kurt Margenau toe dat het touw ontworpen is door programmeur Jaros Sinecki. Deze programmeerde ook het touw in Uncharted 4, maar heeft deze verbeterd in The Last of Us: Part 2.

Daarnaast zijn er ook een paar reacties van ontwikkelaars, artiesten en codeurs op de eerste tweet. Deze zijn onder andere werkzaam voor EA en Funcom en zijn bekend van Ori and the Blind Forest en Overwatch.

Verder kwam The Last of Us: Part 2 afgelopen vrijdag uit op de PlayStation 4. Daarnaast is er ook een tv serie in de maak. Lees hier de review van onze Joey!

