Nieuwe informatie Pokémon uitbreiding The Isle of Armor

Een paar uur geleden lieten we al weten dat er nieuwe informatie aan zat te komen. In een video hebben we kennis mogen maken met de eerste uitbreiding voor Pokémon Sword en Shield.

Laten we beginnen met de belangrijkste informatie; de uitbreiding is per 17 juni beschikbaar! Nog maar heel eventjes geduld dus. Zoals we al wel een beetje wisten speelt de eerste uitbreiding zich af op nieuwe gebied Isle of Armor. Dit toegevoegde eiland, wat wel bij de Galar-regio hoort heeft een eigen verhaallijn en nieuwe gyms. Ook hebben we een aantal nieuwe Galar-vormen gezien, van Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres en Slowbro. Naast Charizard hebben ook Blastoise en Venesaur een Gigantamax-vorm gekregen.

Nintendo heeft ook nieuwe legendarische Pokémon getoond; Regieleki, een electric-type en Regidrago, een dragon-type. We hebben ook meer gezien van de kung-fu beren Kubfu en Urshifu.Ook zijn er een aantal gameplay-elementen toegevoegd, welke handig zijn uitgelegd door de ontwikkelaars:

Cram-o-matic — The dojo on the Isle of Armor houses a unique take on recycling in the form of a device called the Cram-o-matic. If players feed it four items, it will combine them and give out a new item in exchange. Trainers can receive any of a variety of items, including Poké Balls, PP Ups, and more. Some combinations might even produce rare items.

Tutor Moves — Completely new tutor moves will also be available on the Isle of Armor. Trainers can have their Pokémon learn them in exchange for Armorite Ore, a substance that can be found on the Isle of Armor through Max Raid Battles and other means. Burning Jealousy is a new Fire-type move that can be taught starting with these expansions. When it hits, it deals damage to all opposing Pokémon and burns all opposing Pokémon that have had their stats boosted during the turn.

Max Soup — Max Soup is a special dish made from rare ingredients you can gather on the Isle of Armor. If a Pokémon with great hidden potential drinks Max Soup, it will become a special Pokémon capable of Gigantamaxing.Some Pokémon that Trainers are already traveling with may also gain the ability to Gigantamax.