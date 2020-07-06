Nieuws

Naughty Dog veroordeelt elke vorm van intimidatie naar cast en team

On 06, 07, 2020 7:05 pm, by Joey Hasselbach
Naughty Dog, The Last of Us: Part II, multiplayer project, PS5

Naughty Dog heeft een stevige statement op Twitter gemaakt, nadat ‘fans’ doodsbedreigingen naar hun cast en teamleden stuurden.

Via het officiële Twitter-kanaal laat de ontwikkelaar weten dat ze houden van een discussie, maar dat het gedrag van sommige veel te ver gaat.

Deze statement komt naar aanleiding van dreigementen van ‘fans’ richting onder andere Neil Druckmann (een van de schrijvers van het verhaal van The Last of Us Part 2) en Laura Bailey (die de stem van Abby vertolkt). De game kreeg al aardig wat ‘kritiek’ op Metacritic, waar gamers extreem lage cijfers aan de game gaven. Het was dus helaas niet het dieptepunt voor deze mensen.

Het is goed om te zien dat de studio afstand neemt van deze vreselijke bedreigingen, ondanks dat ze nog steeds niet zijn gestopt. Vinden jullie het ook niet veel te ver gaan?

