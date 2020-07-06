Naughty Dog veroordeelt elke vorm van intimidatie naar cast en team

Naughty Dog heeft een stevige statement op Twitter gemaakt, nadat ‘fans’ doodsbedreigingen naar hun cast en teamleden stuurden.

Via het officiële Twitter-kanaal laat de ontwikkelaar weten dat ze houden van een discussie, maar dat het gedrag van sommige veel te ver gaat.

Although we welcome critical discussion, we condemn any form of harassment or threats directed towards our team and cast. Their safety is our top priority, but we must all work together to root out this type of behavior and maintain a constructive and compassionate discourse. pic.twitter.com/eoq4t1ITnh

Deze statement komt naar aanleiding van dreigementen van ‘fans’ richting onder andere Neil Druckmann (een van de schrijvers van het verhaal van The Last of Us Part 2) en Laura Bailey (die de stem van Abby vertolkt). De game kreeg al aardig wat ‘kritiek’ op Metacritic, waar gamers extreem lage cijfers aan de game gaven. Het was dus helaas niet het dieptepunt voor deze mensen.

Man. I try to only post positive stuff on here… but sometimes this just gets a little overwhelming. I blacked out some of the words cuz, ya know, spoilers.

Side note. Thank you to all the people sending me positive messages to balance it out. It means more than I can say.❤️ pic.twitter.com/kGyULWPpNu

— Laura Bailey (@LauraBaileyVO) July 3, 2020