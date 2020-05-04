Mode merken Marc Jacobs en Valentino brengen outfits uit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Mode iconen Marc Jacobs en Valentino hebben beide een digitale kledinglijn uitgebracht voor Animal Crossing: New Horizons

De kledinglijnen zijn bedacht in samenwerking met de Instagram pagina Animal Crossing Fashion Archive. De outfits, welke bestaande kledingstukken recreëren van beide modehuizen, werden onthuld op hun Twitter en Instagram kanalen.

We partnered with the Animal Crossing Fashion Archive Instagram to bring some of our favorite #THEMARCJACOBS pieces to #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/ImmhmCDc2u — Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) May 2, 2020

In een bericht van de officiële Marc Jacobs Instagram worden nog eens zes extra outfits onthuld welke speciaal zijn ontworpen voor Animal Crossing. Check de tweets onderaan om een glimpje hiervan op te vangen.

Om deze outfits te ontgrendelen hoef je alleen maar de volgende codes in te voeren: De Marc Jacobs code is MA-6128-9720-4153 en die van Valentino is MA-1182-5456-5837. Als alternatief kan je ook de QR codes die bij de merken horen gebruiken in de winkel van de gezusters Abel om ze te downloaden.

Selling any turnips❔ We partnered with the Animal Crossing Fashion Archive Instagram to bring some of our favorite #THEMARCJACOBS pieces to #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/pduxRf7cdM — Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) May 2, 2020