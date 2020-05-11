Het streamschema van deze week

Een nieuwe week, een nieuw streamschema! Check snel op welke tijden je onze streamers online kunt vinden.
|Maandag
|Quint
|FiveM GTA Roleplay
|20:30
|Dinsdag
|Quint
|Rocket League
|20:30
|Denise
|Creative Stream
|21:30
|Daniël
|Warzone/Valorant
|19:00
|Jacco
|Valorant
|19:30
|Woensdag
|Jacco
|Team Fight Tactics
|19:30
|Donderdag
|Quint
|FiveM GTA Roleplay
|20:30
|Denise
|RDR2 / Apex Legends
|21:30
|Jeroen
|League of Legends (Club Clash)
|19:00
|Jacco
|Keuze van de kijkers
|19:30
|Vrijdag
|Quint
|Minecraft
|Middag
|Denise
|Viewer Games
|21:30
|Daniël
|Valorant
|12:00
|Zaterdag
|Jeroen
|Warzone
|20:00
|Daniël
|Dragon Ball Z Kakarot
|19:00
|Quint
|n.t.b. op Discord
|n.t.b.
|Zondag
|Quint
|Bingo Sunday
|14:30
|Daniël
|Warzone
|19:00
Als je met onze streamers wilt chatten, opmerkingen of tips hebt, schroom dan niet om ons te benaderen via onze Discord!