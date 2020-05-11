Nieuws

Het streamschema van deze week

On 11, 05, 2020 10:09 am, by Rogier Pepplinkhuizen

Een nieuwe week, een nieuw streamschema! Check snel op welke tijden je onze streamers online kunt vinden.

Maandag Quint FiveM GTA Roleplay 20:30
Dinsdag Quint Rocket League 20:30
Denise Creative Stream 21:30
Daniël Warzone/Valorant 19:00
Jacco Valorant 19:30
Woensdag Jacco Team Fight Tactics 19:30
Donderdag Quint FiveM GTA Roleplay 20:30
Denise RDR2 / Apex Legends 21:30
Jeroen League of Legends (Club Clash) 19:00
Jacco Keuze van de kijkers 19:30
Vrijdag Quint Minecraft Middag
Denise Viewer Games 21:30
Daniël Valorant 12:00
Zaterdag Jeroen Warzone 20:00
Daniël Dragon Ball Z Kakarot 19:00
Quint n.t.b. op Discord n.t.b.
Zondag Quint Bingo Sunday 14:30
Daniël Warzone 19:00

Als je met onze streamers wilt chatten, opmerkingen of tips hebt, schroom dan niet om ons te benaderen via onze Discord!

