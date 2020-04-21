Fornite op Android nu via Google Play te downloaden

Een hele lange tijd was het voor Android bezitters enkel mogelijk om de mobiele versie van Fortnite via de website van Epic te downloaden. Sinds enkele dagen kunnen we ook via Google Play Fortnite downloaden!

Epic Games wilde eerder niet in zee met Google voor wat betreft het aanbieden van de download van Fornite. Google vraagt namelijk 30% van de opbrengst als het via de Play Store wordt gedownload. Epic Games was het hier niet mee eens en heeft de game dus via zijn eigen website aangeboden.

In een verklaring die ze aan website Polygon doen wordt nu wat anders gezegd. Hier de volledige reactie:

After 18 months of operating Fortnite on Android outside of the Google Play Store, we’ve come to a basic realization:

Google puts software downloadable outside of Google Play at a disadvantage, through technical and business measures such as scary, repetitive security pop-ups for downloaded and updated software, restrictive manufacturer and carrier agreements and dealings, Google public relations characterizing third party software sources as malware, and new efforts such as Google Play Protect to outright block software obtained outside the Google Play store.

Because of this, we’ve launched Fortnite for Android on the Google Play Store. We’ll continue to operate the Epic Games App and Fortnite outside of Google Play, too.

We hope that Google will revise its policies and business dealings in the near future, so that all developers are free to reach and engage in commerce with customers on Android and in the Play Store through open services, including payment services, that can compete on a level playing field.