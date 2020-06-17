Nieuws

Death Stranding pc specs onthuld

On 17, 06, 2020 8:43 am, by Joey Hasselbach
Death Stranding

505 Games en Kojima Productions hebben onthuld wat je qua pc specs nodig moet hebben om Death Stranding erop te kunnen draaien.

Death Stranding pc specs

Death Stranding komt op 14 juli naar de pc.

GamesGames

Geef een reactie

Het e-mailadres wordt niet gepubliceerd.