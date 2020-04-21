Nieuws

Death Stranding op pc uitgesteld naar juli

On 21, 04, 2020 8:31 pm, by Joey Hasselbach
Sony, Death Stranding, pc

De pc-versie van Death Stranding is uitgesteld naar 14 juli. Uiteraard komt dit weer voort uit de coronacrisis.

In een Tweet laat Kojima Productions weten dat de game met zes weken is uitgesteld. Dit komt dus voort uit het feit dat het team niet samen kon komen door het coronavirus. Hierdoor heeft het team meer tijd nodig om de game af te werken.

GamesGames

Geef een reactie

Het e-mailadres wordt niet gepubliceerd.