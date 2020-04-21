Death Stranding op pc uitgesteld naar juli

De pc-versie van Death Stranding is uitgesteld naar 14 juli. Uiteraard komt dit weer voort uit de coronacrisis.

In een Tweet laat Kojima Productions weten dat de game met zes weken is uitgesteld. Dit komt dus voort uit het feit dat het team niet samen kon komen door het coronavirus. Hierdoor heeft het team meer tijd nodig om de game af te werken.

Following the temporary closure of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, we have had to delay the PC launch of DEATH STRANDING to July 14, 2020, to allow more development time amidst the current work-from-home orders in place. Thank you all for your patience and continued support!#keeponkeepingon pic.twitter.com/euOmebcdQj

— KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) April 21, 2020