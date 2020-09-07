Nieuwe PC-patch Horizon Zero Dawn fikst veel problemen

Een gloednieuwe patch voor Horizon Zero Dawn op PC lijkt een stuk meer om handen te hebben dan de vorige update. Zo draait de game een stuk soepeler na patch 1.04 en zijn veel grafische problemen verleden tijd.

Guerrilla’s meest recente PS4-titel maakte recentelijk de move naar PC en die ging niet zonder slag of stoot. Spelers hadden problemen met textures, frame rate en de algemene prestaties van de CPU en GPU. De game zou in enkele gevallen ook crashen. Patch 1.04 arriveert precies één week na de vorige update en omvat (voor het eerst) gelukkig een stuk meer dan alleen crash fixes. Zo wordt de prestatie van je CPU verhoogd, worden enkele frame rate-drops verholpen en zijn textures drop-in’s in cutscene’s verleden tijd. Belangrijk om te vermelden bij de CPU-fixes is een prestatieverhoging van 1-10%, afhankelijk van de CPU/GPU-combinatie die je in je systeem hebt zitten. De volledige patch notes van update 1.04 lees je onderaan dit nieuwtje.

Crash fixes

Fixed a crash that could occur when users would create a new game and their save game slots were full.

Fixed a startup crash related to temp folder.

Fixed an AI crash that could occur during combat.

Fixed an AI crash in the EventMessageHandler.

Fixed a crash related to WorldData sampling (the callstack would end in WorldMapData::SampleAtPixel).

Fixed a crash when users would instantly back out when changing sliders in the Settings menu.

Fixed a crash that would occur when having the “Greetings” option open in photo mode and then exiting.

Potential fix for memory corruption in AI routines which could lead to crashes.

Potential fix for a GPU hang caused by a threading issue.

Fixed a mismatch that would occur on Shader Model 6.0 and 6.1 hardware which could lead to a crash.

Performance improvements

General improvement to CPU performance (depending on CPU/GPU speeds, this can result in a 1-10% performance improvement).

Improved performance of camera cuts in cinematics and conversations.

Other improvements

HDR – Fixed colour banding issues in HDR mode.

Mouse Controls – Fixed an issue where mouse sensitivity was incorrect when framerate wasn’t constant.

Aiming – Fixed an issue where Aloy was unable to shoot while being able to do a critical attack near a machine.

Cutscenes – Fixed an issue where geometry and textures would pop in after camera cuts.

Adaptive Performance – Fixed an issue where lighting glitches would occur when turning on Adaptive Performance.

Volumetrics – Fixed an issue which could cause blinking artifacts in volumetric effects, like fog.

Reverb – Fixed several issues where excessive reverb was noticeable in specific quests.

Visibility – Fixed an issue which could sometimes cause geometry to briefly disappear after streaming

Known issues