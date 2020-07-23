Video

Nieuwe Forza aangekondigd; draait 4K 60fps

On 23, 07, 2020 6:23 pm, by Joey Hasselbach

Microsoft heeft Forza Motorsport aangekondigd voor Xbox One en Xbox Series X. De game zal in native 4K (4K / 60fps) draaien en uiteraard naar Xbox Game Pass komen.

