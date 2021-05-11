Nederlandse filmmaker Raaphorst beticht Capcom van plagiaat in RE Village

De Nederlandse filmmaker Richard Raaphorst heeft Capcom beticht van plagiaat. Zo zou er in Resident Evil Village een monster zijn wat één op één is overgenomen uit zijn film Frankenstein’s Army (2013). Let op: spoilers onder deze regel.

Specifiek zou het gaan om ‘Sturm’, een eindbaas die de speler ergens in het midden van de game tegenkomt. En eerlijk is eerlijk: de overeenkomsten zijn overduidelijk. Hieronder de designs.

Making a mini thread of how weirdly similar some of the monster designs are in @RE_Games Resident evil: Village & @RichRaaphorst's Frankenstein's Army (2013) ⚠️!Creature Design Spoilers Ahead!⚠️ RE:VIII On the Left, Frankenstein's Army on the Right. pic.twitter.com/RH06esjBCa — ©𝕃𝓞N̵͕͖̭̞͌̚🅴 (@CloneKorp) May 9, 2021

Volgens Raaphorst stopt de vergelijking niet alleen bij het design van het monster. Ook het verloop van het gevecht is volgens hem gejat: “It’s just the same scene as in my movie, except that in my movie you have to cut loose the fuel tubes. That’s the only thing that is missing. But the whole thing is getting into flames, and then it explodes, and then the way it rotates through the camera – it’s all the same, really. Even the environments, the whole colour palette. It looks like an animatic for my movie.” Het complete interview met Raaphorst lees je hier.

Resident Evil Village verscheen op 7 mei voor PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Project Scarlett, Google Stadia en PC. Capcom heeft tot dusverre nog geen reactie gegeven op de aantijgingen.