Miitopia

Miitopia launchtrailer vrijgegeven

Video
21 mei 2021
850

Nintendo heeft om de lancering van Miitopia te vieren de launchtrailer vrijgegeven.

Tagged
Joey Hasselbach
Joey Hasselbach
Hoofdredacteur en de ervaren rot in de redactie

