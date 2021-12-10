It Takes Two wint Game of the Year-award

Afgelopen nacht zijn The Game Wards gehouden. We hebben veel toffe aankondigingen gezien, veel mooie trailers en dus weer een hoop om naar uit te kijken. Maar waar het toch ook veelal om draait is de grote Game of the Year-award, welke dit jaar ontvangst is genomen door It Takes Two.

Gisteren voorspelde de redactie nog de winnaars en aankondigingen, maar natuurlijk hadden we het meer fout dan goed. Zoals gezegd zijn er veel mooie aankondigingen gedaan, maar misschien wel belangrijk zijn de uitgereikte prijzen. It Takes Two, een cooperatieve avonturengame van ontwikkelaar Hazelight, gaat er met de belangrijkste prijs van de avond van door; de Game of the Year-award. Verder zien we onder andere Kena: A Bridge of Spirits een aantal indie-prijzen ontvangen, Deathloop scoort ook verschillende awards, en zelfs Resident Evil 4 weet na al die tijd weer te winnen! Hieronder vind je een complete lijst van genomineerde en winnaars. Zijn he terechte winnaars of mis je andere games?

Game of the Year

Recognizing a game that delivers the absolute best experience across all creative and technical fields.

Deathloop

It Takes Two – Winnaar

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction

Awarded for outstanding creative vision and innovation in game direction and design.

Deathloop – Winaar

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Narrative

For outstanding storytelling and narrative development in a game.

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Winnaar

Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction

For outstanding creative and/or technical achievement in artistic design and animation.

Deathloop – Winnaar

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Best Score/Music

For outstanding music, inclusive of score, original song and/or licensed soundtrack.

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 – Winaar

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape

Best Audio Design

Recognizing the best in-game audio and sound design.

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5 – Winnaar

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Best Performance

Awarded to an individual for voice-over acting, motion and/or performance capture.

Erika Mori, Life is Strange

Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop

Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village – Winnaar

Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop

Games for Impact

For a thought-provoking game with a pro-social meaning or message.

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange: True Colors – Winnaar

No Longer Home

Best Ongoing Game

Awarded to a game for outstanding development of ongoing content that evolves the player experience over time.

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: War Zone

Final Fantasy XIV Online – Winnaar

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie Game

For outstanding creative and technical achievement in a game made outside the traditional publisher system.

12 Minutes

Death’s Door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Winnaar

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Debut Indie Game

For the best debut game created by a new independent studio.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Winnaar

Sable

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim

Best Mobile Game

For the best game playable on a mobile device.

Fantasian

Genshin Impact – Winnaar

League of Legends

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokemon Unite

Best Community Support

Recognizing a game for outstanding community support, transparency and responsiveness, inclusive of social media activity and game updates/patches.

Apex Legends: Escape

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Final Fantasy XIV Online – Winnaar

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best VR/AR Game

For the best game experience playable in virtual or augmented reality, irrespective of platform.

Hitman III

I Expect You to Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4 – Winnaar

Sniper Elite VR

Innovation in Accessibility

Recognizing software and/or hardware that is pushing the medium forward by adding features, technology and content to help games be played and enjoyed by an even wider audience.

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5 – Winnaar

– Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Action Game

For the best game in the action genre focused primarily on combat.

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal – Winnaar

Best Action/Adventure Game

For the best action/adventure game, combining combat with traversal and puzzle solving.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread – Winnaar

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Psychonauts 2

Best RPG

For the best game designed with rich player character customization and progression, including massively multiplayer experiences.

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise – Winnaar

Best Fighting Game

For the best game designed primarily around head-to-head combat.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear -Strive- – Winnaar

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family Game

For the best game appropriate for family play, irrespective of genre or platform.

It Takes Two – Winnaar

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together!

Best Sports/Racing Game

For the best traditional and non-traditional sports and racing game.

F1 2021

Fifa 22

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Forza Horizon 5 – Winnaar

Riders Republic

Best SIM/Strategy Game

Best game focused on real time or turn-based simulation or strategy gameplay, irrespective of platform.

Age of Empires IV – Winnaar

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Multiplayer Game

For outstanding online multiplayer gameplay and design, including co-op and massively multiplayer experiences, irrespective of game genre or platform.

Back 4 Blood

It Takes Two – Winnaar

Knockout City

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Content Creator of the Year

For a streamer or content creator who has made an important and positive impact on the community in 2021.

Dream – Winnaar

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

Best Esports Athlete

The esports athlete judged to be the most outstanding for performance and conduct in 2021, irrespective of game.

Chris “Simp” Lehr

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev – Winnaar

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Best Esports Coach

The esports coach judged to be the most outstanding for performance and conduct in 2021.

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun – Winnaar

Best Esports Event

Recognizing an event (across single or multiple days) that delivered a best-of-class experience for participants and the broadcast audience.

The International 2021

2021 League of Legends World Championship – Winnaar

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

Best Esports Game

For the game that has delivered the best overall esports experience to players (inclusive of tournaments, community support and content

updates), irrespective of genre or platform.

Call of Duty

CS:GO

DOTA2

League of Legends – Winnaar

Valorant

Best Esports Team

Recognizing a specific esports team (not the full organization) judged the most outstanding for performance and conduct in 2021.

Atlanta FaZe, Call of Duty

DWG KIA, League of Legends

Natus Vincere, CS:GO – Winnaar

Team Spirit, DOTA2

Sentinels, Valorant

Most Anticipated Game

Recognizing an announced game that has demonstrably illustrated potential to push the gaming medium forward.