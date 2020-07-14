Nieuws

Hyper Scape Ubisoft’s Battle Royale komt deze zomer naar PlayStation 4 en Xbox One

On 14, 07, 2020 8:52 pm, by Joey Hasselbach
Ubisoft’s Battle Royale Hyper Scape is inmiddels in open bèta op de pc, maar zal later deze zomer ook naar de PlayStation 4 en Xbox One komen.

Op Twitter is namelijk bevestigd dat PlayStation 4 en Xbox One-gebruikers niet lang hoeven te wachten.

Overigens kun je nu al in-game items voor de console versie scoren. Dit doe je door op Twitch streams van Hyper Scape te bekijken, waar je deze items kunt scoren. Kijken jullie al uit om met deze game aan de slag te gaan? Laat het ons weten in de reacties!

