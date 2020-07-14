Ubisoft’s Battle Royale Hyper Scape is inmiddels in open bèta op de pc, maar zal later deze zomer ook naar de PlayStation 4 en Xbox One komen.

Op Twitter is namelijk bevestigd dat PlayStation 4 en Xbox One-gebruikers niet lang hoeven te wachten.

//Contacting Console Players…

The game will be coming to PS4 and XB1 this summer.

If you watch Twitch streams during PC Open Beta with the Twitch extension, you’ll unlock the items in the Battle Pass. Unlocked rewards will be on your account when we launch console this summer.

— Hyper Scape (@HyperScapeGame) July 12, 2020