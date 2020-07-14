Ubisoft’s Battle Royale Hyper Scape is inmiddels in open bèta op de pc, maar zal later deze zomer ook naar de PlayStation 4 en Xbox One komen.
Op Twitter is namelijk bevestigd dat PlayStation 4 en Xbox One-gebruikers niet lang hoeven te wachten.
//Contacting Console Players…
The game will be coming to PS4 and XB1 this summer.
If you watch Twitch streams during PC Open Beta with the Twitch extension, you’ll unlock the items in the Battle Pass. Unlocked rewards will be on your account when we launch console this summer.
— Hyper Scape (@HyperScapeGame) July 12, 2020
Overigens kun je nu al in-game items voor de console versie scoren. Dit doe je door op Twitch streams van Hyper Scape te bekijken, waar je deze items kunt scoren. Kijken jullie al uit om met deze game aan de slag te gaan? Laat het ons weten in de reacties!