Het streamschema van deze week

06 okt 2020
Herfst. Is er een beter moment dan tijdens een lekkere regenbui om comfortabel achter je PC of console te duiken. Niet hé? Zo denkt ons streamteam er ook over. Daarom staan ze vanaf deze week voor je klaar! Zelfs een beetje in het thema van halloween.

Dinsdag Jacco Fall Guys 19:30
Woensdag Jacco CS:GO 19:30
Denise Resident Evil 7 21:00
Donderdag Daniel Fortnite / Fifa / Valorant / Warzone 20:00
Denise VR Pasmophobia 21:00
Jacco Factario / Witcher 3 19:30
Vrijdag Daniel Fortnite / Fifa / Valorant / Warzone 20:00
Denise Cosplay stream 21:00
Zaterdag Daniel Fortnite / Fifa / Valorant / Warzone 20:00
Zondag Jacco Factario / Witcher 3 15:00

Rogier Pepplinkhuizen
Rogier Pepplinkhuizen
Game fanaat, Nintendo fan van het eerste uur, IT'er overdag. Speelt op de Switch, PC en Playstation 4. Wekelijks verzeild in Dungeons & Dragons als speler, soms als Dungeon Master.

