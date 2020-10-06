Het streamschema van deze week

Herfst. Is er een beter moment dan tijdens een lekkere regenbui om comfortabel achter je PC of console te duiken. Niet hé? Zo denkt ons streamteam er ook over. Daarom staan ze vanaf deze week voor je klaar! Zelfs een beetje in het thema van halloween.
|Dinsdag
|Jacco
|Fall Guys
|19:30
|Woensdag
|Jacco
|CS:GO
|19:30
|Denise
|Resident Evil 7
|21:00
|Donderdag
|Daniel
|Fortnite / Fifa / Valorant / Warzone
|20:00
|Denise
|VR Pasmophobia
|21:00
|Jacco
|Factario / Witcher 3
|19:30
|Vrijdag
|Daniel
|Fortnite / Fifa / Valorant / Warzone
|20:00
|Denise
|Cosplay stream
|21:00
|Zaterdag
|Daniel
|Fortnite / Fifa / Valorant / Warzone
|20:00
|Zondag
|Jacco
|Factario / Witcher 3
|15:00