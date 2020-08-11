Het streamschema van deze week

Ondanks de zinderende hitte staat ons streamteam ook deze week weer voor ons klaar. Dus pak je ventilator, zorg voor goede verkoeling voor je gamesysteem en tune in bij onze toppers.
|Dinsdag
|Jacco
|Fall Guys
|19:30
|Woensdag
|Jacco
|Warzone
|19:30
|Denise
|Sea of Thieves
|13:00
|Donderdag
|Daniel
|Fortnite / Fifa / Valorant / Warzone
|20:00
|Jacco
|Fall Guys
|19:30
|Denise
|Fall Guys
|22:45
|Vrijdag
|Daniel
|Fortnite / Fifa / Valorant / Warzone
|20:00
|Denise
|Vierwegames
|21:00
|Jacco
|Special Announcement
|21:00
|Zaterdag
|Daniel
|Fortnite / Fifa / Valorant / Warzone
|20:00