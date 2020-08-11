Streamteam, Streamschema, twitch

Het streamschema van deze week

Nieuws
11 aug 2020
Ondanks de zinderende hitte staat ons streamteam ook deze week weer voor ons klaar. Dus pak je ventilator, zorg voor goede verkoeling voor je gamesysteem en tune in bij onze toppers.

Dinsdag Jacco Fall Guys 19:30
Woensdag Jacco Warzone 19:30
Denise Sea of Thieves 13:00
Donderdag Daniel Fortnite / Fifa / Valorant / Warzone 20:00
Jacco Fall Guys 19:30
Denise Fall Guys 22:45
Vrijdag Daniel Fortnite / Fifa / Valorant / Warzone 20:00
Denise Vierwegames 21:00
Jacco Special Announcement 21:00
Zaterdag Daniel Fortnite / Fifa / Valorant / Warzone 20:00

Rogier Pepplinkhuizen
Rogier Pepplinkhuizen
Game fanaat, Nintendo fan van het eerste uur, IT'er overdag. Speelt op de Switch, PC en Playstation 4. Wekelijks verzeild in Dungeons & Dragons als speler, soms als Dungeon Master.

