GTA Online’s Cayo Perico heist komt volgende maand

21 nov 2020
Rockstar gaf eerder deze week al een teaser en heeft nu inmiddels ook al de komst van een nieuwe heist in GTA Online onthuld.

In GTA Online’s Cayo Perico heist brengt een nieuw stukje grond naar de game, namelijk een privé-eiland waar spelers uiteraard moeten in zien te breken.

De officiële beschrijving van de heist luidt:

“Het is aan jou om een ​​manier te vinden om Cayo Perico, een van de veiligste privé-eilanden ter wereld, binnen te dringen, de zwaarbewapende veiligheidstroepen die daar gestationeerd zijn te ontwijken of te neutraliseren en te ontsnappen met waardevol bewijsmateriaal en zoveel mogelijk kunst, goud en drugsgeld zoals je kunt dragen Kies je gereedschap. Kies je aanpak. Kies je bemanning – of ga er zelfs helemaal alleen voor. Maak het gewoon heelhuids terug naar Los Santos. “

Joey Hasselbach
Joey Hasselbach
Hoofdredacteur en de ervaren rot in de redactie

