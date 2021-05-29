Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact laat je een nieuw eiland verkennen in update 1.6

29 mei 2021
In de aankomende 1.6 update van Genshin Impact kan je naar het Midsummer Island reizen. Bekijk hier de trailer!


Boyd Willemsen
Boyd Willemsen
Typische IT'er die gek is van games en tech en al wat jaartjes schrijft voor Gamingnation.
http://Gamingnation.nl

