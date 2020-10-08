‘Geen DLC-plannen voor Star Wars Squadrons’

EA is niet van plan om nieuwe content toe te voegen aan Star Wars Squadrons. In een interview wordt de mogelijkheid kort besproken, maar fans hoeven niet te hopen op meer content voor de game.

Mogelijke DLC voor Squadrons kwam ter sprake tijdens een interview van UploadVR. Zij spraken met creative director Ian Frazier, die aangaf Squadrons niet te beschouwen als een live service:

We don’t want to say, ‘It’s almost done!’ and then dribble out more of it over time, which to be honest is how most games work these days. So we’ve tried to treat it in kind of an old-school approach saying, ‘You’ve paid the $40, this is the game and it’s entirely self-contained. We’re not planning to add more content, this is the game, and we hope you understand the value proposition.

De kans dat we nieuwe gebieden, schepen, wapens of modi worden toegevoegd is dus klein. Naast de vraag over post-launch content voor Squadrons, werd Frazier ook gevraagd naar de mogelijkheid tot een standalone Oculus Quest-port voor Squadrons. Ook op die vraag volgde een teleurstellend antwoord:

No plans at this time. Obviously if you have the Oculus Quest and Link with a PC that has sufficient requirements you can run a Quest off of your PC, but as a standalone thing, no plans at this time.

Star Wars Squadrons is verkrijgbaar voor PS4, Xbox One en PC. De game kost veertig euro en neemt je mee in iconische vlieggevechten die je kent uit de sci-fi-serie van bedenker George Lucas.