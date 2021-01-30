Ga de strijd aan met de goden in Gods Will Fall

30 jan 2021
Vanaf vandaag is de actie RPG Gods Will Fall verkrijgbaar op de Xbox consoles en PC. Bekijk hier de launch trailer!


 

Boyd Willemsen
Typische IT'er die gek is van games en tech en al wat jaartjes schrijft voor Gamingnation.
http://Gamingnation.nl

