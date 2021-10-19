Forza Horizon 5 is goud gegaan, soundtrack ook getoond

Het is nog maar een paar weken tot diens release, dus het is mooi om te vermelden dat Forza Horizon 5 goud is gegaan. Dit betekent dat de ontwikkeling van de game is afgerond.

Dit nieuws kwam via de officiële website van de Forza Horizon-reeks. Als mooie extra werd ook nog eens de soundtrack van het spel onthuld. Bekende artiesten als Dua Lipa en The Gorillaz voeren de lijst aan. Forza Horizon 5 wordt op 9 november verwacht voor de Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S en PC. De lijst met nummers van de soundtrack is hieronder te vinden.