Forza Horizon 5 is goud gegaan, soundtrack ook getoond

Het is nog maar een paar weken tot diens release, dus het is mooi om te vermelden dat Forza Horizon 5 goud is gegaan. Dit betekent dat de ontwikkeling van de game is afgerond.
Dit nieuws kwam via de officiële website van de Forza Horizon-reeks. Als mooie extra werd ook nog eens de soundtrack van het spel onthuld. Bekende artiesten als Dua Lipa en The Gorillaz voeren de lijst aan. Forza Horizon 5 wordt op 9 november verwacht voor de Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S en PC. De lijst met nummers van de soundtrack is hieronder te vinden.
- “El Punto Final” by Centavrvs
- “Weekends” by Classixx, Local Natives
- “Afrika” by Clubz
- “Cool Up” by De Lux
- “Suéltame, Bogotá” by Diamante Eléctrico
- “Levitating” by Dua Lipa
- “Heat Waves – Shakur Ahmad Remix” by Glass Animals, Shakur Ahmad
- “All I Want” by Kid Moxie, LUXXURY
- “The Valley Of The Pagans (ft. Beck)” by Gorillaz
- “Straight To The Morning (ft. Jarvis Cocker)” by Hot Chip
- “All Of The Time” by Jungle
- “Feels So Good” by LUXXURY
- “Full Heart Fancy” by Lucky Chops
- “Everything at Your Feet (ft. The Chamanas)” by ODESZA
- “Midnight Sun” by OTR, Ukiyo
- “Look At The Sky” by Porter Robinson
- “Where We Started” by PRXZM
- “Hello Hello Hello” by Remi Wolf
- “New Heartbreak” by Sad Alex
- “Preach” by Saint Motel
- “Fiebre” by Sotomayor
- “Quema” by Sotomayor
- “Sunshine (with The Knocks)” by Whethan
- “Ohh My Ghosts” by Young & Sick