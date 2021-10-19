Forza Horizon 5, Xbox, Bethesda, E3 2021

Forza Horizon 5 is goud gegaan, soundtrack ook getoond

Nieuws
19 okt 2021
780

Het is nog maar een paar weken tot diens release, dus het is mooi om te vermelden dat Forza Horizon 5 goud is gegaan. Dit betekent dat de ontwikkeling van de game is afgerond.

Dit nieuws kwam via de officiële website van de Forza Horizon-reeks. Als mooie extra werd ook nog eens de soundtrack van het spel onthuld. Bekende artiesten als Dua Lipa en The Gorillaz voeren de lijst aan. Forza Horizon 5 wordt op 9 november verwacht voor de Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S en PC. De lijst met nummers van de soundtrack is hieronder te vinden.

  • “El Punto Final” by Centavrvs
  • “Weekends” by Classixx, Local Natives
  • “Afrika” by Clubz
  • “Cool Up” by De Lux
  • “Suéltame, Bogotá” by Diamante Eléctrico
  • “Levitating” by Dua Lipa
  • “Heat Waves – Shakur Ahmad Remix” by Glass Animals, Shakur Ahmad
  • “All I Want” by Kid Moxie, LUXXURY
  • “The Valley Of The Pagans (ft. Beck)” by Gorillaz
  • “Straight To The Morning (ft. Jarvis Cocker)” by Hot Chip
  • “All Of The Time” by Jungle
  • “Feels So Good” by LUXXURY
  • “Full Heart Fancy” by Lucky Chops
  • “Everything at Your Feet (ft. The Chamanas)” by ODESZA
  • “Midnight Sun” by OTR, Ukiyo
  • “Look At The Sky” by Porter Robinson
  • “Where We Started” by PRXZM
  • “Hello Hello Hello” by Remi Wolf
  • “New Heartbreak” by Sad Alex
  • “Preach” by Saint Motel
  • “Fiebre” by Sotomayor
  • “Quema” by Sotomayor
  • “Sunshine (with The Knocks)” by Whethan
  • “Ohh My Ghosts” by Young & Sick
Tagged
Niek Vink
Niek Vink
Oprichter, redacteur en columnist van Gamingnation Volg zijn Twitter-account op @NiekVink1

Wellicht ook interessant voor jou

Rainbow Six: Siege komend weekend gratis te spelen

Niek Vink
Dead or Alive 6

Dead or Alive 6 krijgt Deluxe demo volgende week

Joey Hasselbach
Billy Mitchell, Donkey Kong, Cheater, record, steve wiebe

Nieuwe wereldrecordhouder voor Donkey Kong

Robert Buckert

Geef een antwoord

Het e-mailadres wordt niet gepubliceerd.