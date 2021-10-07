FIFA 22 patch verbetert verdedigers, scheidsrechters en meer

De lancering van FIFA 22 is niet helemaal vlekkeloos verlopen, want er zaten her en der nog wat dingen die niet heel logisch aanvoelen. EA Sports heeft inmiddels de eerste patch vrijgegeven.

De patch moet er onder andere voor zorgen dat keepers niet meer alle ballen uit de meest ‘onmogelijke’ manieren uit het doel weten te houden, maar ook de scheidsrechter moet wat meer fair aanvoelen en zo zijn er nog een aantal dingen die getweakt zijn.

Volledige patch notes

Improved the frequency of player controlled sliding blocks making contact with a traveling ball.

Updated the defensive logic for players near the halfway line when defending a counter attack that originated from a corner situation.

Defenders near the halfway line will now attempt to more closely mark the counter attacking players.

De scheidsrechter is ook verbeterd: Improved referee logic to call more fouls caused by high velocity tackles.

Improved referee logic to call for fewer penalty kicks caused by reasonably timed slide tackles.

Improved referee logic to call more fouls in situations where a player purposefully collides with a goalkeeper that is holding the ball.

Improved referee logic to call for fewer fouls due to soft physical contact. In some situations, the defending team’s player would momentarily stop moving after the attacking side performed a Lobbed Through Pass.

FIFA 22 is reeds verkrijgbaar voor de pc, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch (Legacy Edition), Xbox One en Series-consoles. Houd de site in de gaten voor de review!