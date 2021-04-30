Fall Guys voor de Switch en Xbox uitgesteld; cross-play ondersteuning komt

Mediatonic heeft helaas moeten besluiten om de Nintendo Switch en Xbox-versie van Fall Guys wat later zal komen dan gepland.

De ontwikkelaar heeft namelijk wat extra tijd nodig om alle ‘smakelijke’ features in de game toe te voegen. Hierdoor kunnen alle platforms van dezelfde content genieten. De reden hiervan is dat er namelijk aan cross-play ondersteuning gewerkt wordt.

Wanneer de Xbox en Switch-versie van de game alsnog verschijnen, is op het moment van schrijven niet bekend.

In een officiële verklaring meldt Mediatonic:



“As you probably know, Mediatonic recently became part of the Epic Games family. This is something we’re super thrilled about, as it now gives our team access to a whole host of new tools to enhance the experience of those who are down with the Crown; from the Blunderdome vets to the first-time stumblers, no matter where you play.

“Since day one, we’ve been dreaming and scheming about ways to make the game as awesome as it possibly can be. There’s a bunch of additions and features we’ve long felt could elevate our beans to the next level that just haven’t been possible… yet.”