Game Awards 2019

Dit zijn de genomineerden voor The Game Awards

Nieuws
16 nov 2021
530

Volgende maand gaat Geoff Keighley weer de Game Awards presenteren. Naast zijn belofte dat we veertig tot vijftig games gaan zien, is nu ook bekend geworden welke games genomineerd zijn.

Spellen als Deathloop, Psychonauts 2 en Ratchet & Clank hebben aardig wat nominaties te pakken, onder andere die van Game of the year. Bekijk de volledige lijst hieronder.

Game of the Year:

  • DEATHLOOP
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction:

  • DEATHLOOP
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank

Best Art Direction:

  • The Artful Escape
  • DEATHLOOP
  • Kena
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank

Best Narrative:

  • DEATHLOOP
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2

Best Score:

  • The Artful Escape
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • DEATHLOOP
  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • NieR Replicant

Best Audio Design:

  • DEATHLOOP
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

Best Performance:

  • Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
  • Giancarlo Esposito as Antom Castillo (Far Cry 6)
  • Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (DEATHLOOP)
  • Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
  • Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (DEATHLOOP)

Best Indie:

  • 12 Minutes
  • Death’s Door
  • Kena
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

Best Action:

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry 2
  • DEATHLOOP
  • Far Cry 6
  • Returnal

Best Action/Adventure:

  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Psychonauts 2

Best Role Playing Game:

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise

Best Sports/Racing:

  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 22
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Riders Republic

Best Fighting:

  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Multiplayer:

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Knockout City
  • It Takes Two
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • New World
  • Valheim

Best Sim/Strategy

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Humankind
  • Inscryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Far Cry 6
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Tagged
Niek Vink
Niek Vink
Oprichter, redacteur en columnist van Gamingnation Volg zijn Twitter-account op @NiekVink1

Wellicht ook interessant voor jou

We Happy Few

We Happy Few komt toch ook op PlayStation 4

Roel van Eeden
GTA V

Tien nieuwe jobs voor GTA Online

Redactie
Transform races GTA Online

GTA Online update voegt extra Transform races, Creator mogelijkheden en meer toe

Joey Hasselbach

Geef een antwoord

Het e-mailadres wordt niet gepubliceerd.