Er zijn nog eens zeven games aangekondigd die deze maand nog naar Xbox Game Pass zullen komen.
Microsoft heeft een nieuwe ronde aan games onthuld die hun weg deze maand naar Xbox Game Pass zullen maken. Om te beginnen zal op 18 februari Code Vein naar de pc-variant van Xbox Game Pass. Net als Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (Cloud en Console), en Wreckfest (Cloud, console en PC).
Volgende week volgen Queen Black (23 februari, Cloud en console), Dirt 5 (25 februari, alle versies), Elite Dangerous (25 februari, console) en Mind Control Delete(25 februari, pc). Daarnaast zullen ook een aantal games de service verlaten, namelijk:
24 februari
Dirt 4
28 februari
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (Console and PC)
- Mother Russia Bleeds (PC)
- Oxenfree (Console and PC)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Console)
- Vambrace: Cold Soul (console en PC)