Cyberpunk 2077 launchtrailer heeft interessante boodschap

Cyberpunk 2077 ligt morgen dan eindelijk in de winkels en daar hoort uiteraard een launchtrailer bij.

De launchtrailer toont niet alleen de stad Night City, maar ook een aantal personages en heeft ook een geheime boodschap.

De boodschap luidt:

“We’ve mentioned before expansions will be coming, and while we’re not ready to talk specifics just yet, we will say that we’ve learned a lot from our work on both Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine. Our planned expansions will take you even deeper into the world of Cyberpunk 2077, offering substantial, story-driven content that’ll give you tough choices to make through impactful narratives that you won’t soon forget.

But before we get there, we’ll first be kicking off our free DLC program in early 2021. Just like with The Witcher 3, expect an assortment of free DLC packs to begin hitting Night City, dropping a bunch of cool stuff that’ll inject even more life into the world of the dark future.”

Het was al bekend dat Cyberpunk 2077 gratis DLC en uitbreidingen zou krijgen, maar daar zullen we dus nog even op moeten wachten. Net als de next-gen upgrade die begin volgend jaar wordt verwacht. De game verschijnt morgen voor de pc, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X en Google Stadia.