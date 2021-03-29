Cyberpunk 2077 krijgt gigantische patch

De eerstvolgende patch van Cyberpunk 2077 beloofd gigantisch te worden. Echter is er nog geen lancering datum bekend van de patch genaamd 1.2.

De volgende Cyberpunk 2077 update genaamd versie 1.2 komt er “snel” aan. Ondanks dat de ontwikkelaar geen datum heeft genoemd, heeft de ontwikkelaar wel vandaag een grote lijst uitgebracht met alle belangrijke veranderingen van update 1.2.

Dit is eigenlijk al de tweede keer dat we iets over de grote patch horen, gezien de ontwikkelaar anderhalve week geleden een aantal details onthulde.

Het blog bericht gaat ook in op de recente onthulling van de responstijd van de politie en NPC’s die achter de speler spawnen. Het onthuld nog meer over wat de speler mag verwachten.

Een van de meest interessante toevoegingen is de komst van ray tracing voor AMD GPU’s welke de nieuwste drivers vereisen. De informatie die vandaag gepubliceerd is dekt nog niet eens alles wat er bij de 1.2 update wordt toegevoegd. Het is verdeeld in gameplay aanpassingen, open wereld systemen, quest verbeteringen, level en omgeving verbeteringen en meer. Er is ook een gedeelte toegewijd aan prestatie verbeteringen welke volgens CD Project Red vooral invloed hebben op de last gen consoles.

We hebben hieronder de lijst van de patch gezet, weliswaar in het engels gezien de gigantische hoeveelheid aanpassingen:

Gameplay