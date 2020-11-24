Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War krijgt dubbele xp

Naast dat vandaag Nuketown naar Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War komt, zullen spelers ook de rest van de week dubbele XP kunnen verdienen.

De update is al verkrijgbaar en brengt Nuketown ’84 en je kunt tot maandagavond 7 uur dubbele xp en wapen xp verdienen. Dit scheelt weer iets in de grind om wat attachments voor je verschillende wapens te ontgrendelen.

Net als bij alle nieuwe maps in Call of Duty heeft Nuketown ook een 24/7 playlist. Tot slot moet de patch ook een aantal bugs fixen, zoals spawns in de multiplayer bij verschillende maps in verschillende modi. Daarnaast zijn er ook wat andere bugs voor de multiplayer en Zombies modus die verholpen worden en de volledige patch notes zijn als volgt:

Multiplayer

Adjusted Hardpoint spawn logic to reduce average travel time to active Hardpoints.

Adjusted enemy weighting for spawns in Crossroads Strike and Armada Strike.

Addressed a UI error that could sometimes occur when loading into a match of Fireteam: Dirty Bomb on Ruka.

Addressed an issue that would prevent Flak Jacket from properly protecting the player from explosive damage in Hardcore modes.

Zombies

Addressed an issue where the player could earn Field Upgrade charge while their Ring of Fire was currently activated.

Addressed an issue that sometimes caused zombies to use their ranged attack unexpectedly.

Addressed a rare issue that could rarely cause the Megaton to be permanently invincible after splitting.

Added various stability fixes.