Battlefield 2042 update verbetert recoil op wapens, nerft Hovercrafts en meer

Battlefield 2042 kent niet bepaald de beste lancering qua gameplay, maar gelukkig zit DICE er boven op en heeft vandaag de tweede update naar buiten gebracht.

Update 0.2.2 is sinds vandaag verkrijgbaar en moet er voor zorgen dat alle wapens (behalve shotguns) iets minder recoil hebben, maar maakt ook een (gedeeltelijke) einde aan de voertuigen meta. De Hovercraft wordt namelijk iets minder sterk. Hiermee hebben we niet een kwart van de gehele update behandelt, maar hieronder vind je alle patch notes:

Update 0.2.2

FIXES, CHANGES, AND IMPROVEMENTS

Bullet spread has been reduced on all weapons except Shotguns. This should result in better accuracy during gameplay

Increased PP-29 vertical recoil to ensure that the weapon does not overperform when engaging outside of its intended combat range

Resolved an issue where players who were killed close to obstacles such as walls or water were unable to be revived

Resolved instances where players were stuck in a downed state and unable to respawn. We’ve also introduced a hidden timer that will activate after 30 seconds of being in a downed state that will force a redeploy should it be required

MD540 Nightbird Mounted 20mm Cannons – we are reducing the radius at which bullets do damage upon impact, and decreasing their splash damage

Reduced Blast Radius size from 3 to 2

Reduced Inner Blast Radius damage from 1.5 to 0.75

KA-520 Super Hokum – 30mm Cannon (side mount) – we are reducing overall damage and range at which bullets do full damage, while increasing the overall bullet spread

Reduced Blast Radius from 2 to 1.6

Reduced Blast Damage from 20 to 14

Reduced bullet damage before Damage Fall Off starts 18 to 15

Reduced Damage Fall Off distance from 200 to 180

Reduced bullet damage at max Fall Off distance from 8 to 6

Increased bullet range and spread

AH-64GX Apache Warchief and KA-520 Super Hokum – 30mm Cannon – we are reducing the radius at which bullets do damage upon impact, and decreasing their splash damage

Reduced Blast Damage from 20 to 18

Increased the Damage Fall Off for enemies that are further away from the bullet impact center

We reduced the overall damage of the Minigun for all Land Vehicles, alongside bullet damage drop off now starting earlier

Reduced bullet damage before Damage Fall Off starts from 18 to 13

Reduced Damage Fall Off distance from 60 to 40

Reduced bullet damage at max Fall Off distance to 6

Equipped armor type for the LCAA Hovercraft has been adjusted which

increases it’s vulnerability against different weapon types

Made general improvements to stability to prevent rare occurrences of game crashing

Battlefield Portal – UAV-1

The UAV-1 has been re-enabled within Battlefield Portal

Greatly reduced health regeneration delay and speed

Increased missile damage against vehicles and infantry

The drone is now able to roadkill enemies

Breakthrough matches will now correctly end after the last sector has been captured

Resolved an issue that caused players queued for a match in Battlefield Portal to be sent back to the menu, instead of joining the match when a slot became available

Battlefield 2042 is sinds 12 november verkrijgbaar voor de PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One en Series-consoles. Houd de site in de gaten voor de review!