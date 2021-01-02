Awesome Games Done Quick 2019

Awesome Games Done Quick gaat morgen van start

02 jan 2021
Het nieuwe jaar begint altijd met Awesome Games Done Quick, een stream festival waarin gamers geld ophalen voor een goede doel.

Tijdens het festival spelen gamers diverse games zo snel mogelijk uit en proberen middels een livestream geld op te halen. Dit jaar is het Prevent Cancer Foundation het goede doel waar voor gegamed.

Het event duurt tot 10 januari en games als Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Hades, Ecco the Dolphin, Super Mario Sunshine, Metal Gear Solid 4, Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Diablo 3 en Half-Life zullen voorbij komen. Check het volledige schema op deze site en de streams kun je op Twitch volgen.

Joey Hasselbach
