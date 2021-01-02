Awesome Games Done Quick gaat morgen van start

Het nieuwe jaar begint altijd met Awesome Games Done Quick, een stream festival waarin gamers geld ophalen voor een goede doel.

Tijdens het festival spelen gamers diverse games zo snel mogelijk uit en proberen middels een livestream geld op te halen. Dit jaar is het Prevent Cancer Foundation het goede doel waar voor gegamed.

2020 is almost over, but we start 2021 strong with #AGDQ2021! We're only 4 days away from a week of high-octane speedrun action!

The event might be virtual, but that doesn't mean we can't surprise you. Check out the website on Sunday; you might see a special Velocity showing . pic.twitter.com/1Dip5ECPfj

— Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) December 30, 2020