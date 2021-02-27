Audiolog gevonden in laatste Halo Infinite-blogpost

De Halo Infinite-blogpost van 343 Industries (waar vandaag en gisteren al over is geschreven) blijkt ook een verstopte audiolog te bevatten.

In de betreffende blogpost heeft 343 gelinkt naar een WAV-bestand, genaamd ‘halsey_journal_01’. Daarin is een gesprek te horen tussen Master Chief, Halsey en een vooralsnog onbekende man. Het audiobestand is via deze link te beluisteren. Niet in de gelegendheid om te luisteren? Het gesprek gaat als volgt:

Halsey: “How many now?”

Man: “16 systems shut down so far, seemingly random locations. I’m attempting to lock her and the others out of the main-“

Halsey: “You will not be able to stop her. She knows more about how this all works than… well, anyone.”

Master Chief: “Dr. Halsey.”

Halsey: “John.”

Master Chief: “What’s the plan?”

Halsey: “The plan? Right now, we are in survival mode, again. Cortana’s message has spread across the galaxy, most sentient AI are siding with her.”

Master Chief: “Against us?”

Halsey: “Yes… But maybe not you. Tell me John, what was the last thing she said to you?”

Master Chief: “She said… goodbye.”

Het is zeer waarschijnlijk dat het gesprek zich afspeelt direct na het einde van Halo 5. Geheugensteuntje nodig? Bekijk dan snel de video hieronder:

De release van Halo Infinite staat gepland voor ‘ergens dit jaar’. Het gaat daarbij om een lancering voor Xbox Series X en S, Xbox One en PC.

