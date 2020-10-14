Asasssin’s Creed Valhalla specs onthuld

Ubisoft heeft de pc-eisen voor Assasssin’s Creed Valhalla onthuld. De uitgever heeft deze voor maar liefst zes verschillende configuraties.

Het is tegenwoordig niet meer voldoende om alleen de minimum en aanbevol specs te publiceren, vooral door de toevoeging van raytracing. Dit moet ook Ubisoft hebben gedacht en heeft daarom de specificatie-eisen van zes verschillende configuratie onthuld.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC Specs

Minimum Configuration – Low preset 1080p 30 FPS

Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 Ghz / i5-4460 – 3.2 Ghz

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD R9 380 – 4GB / GeForce GTX 960 4GB

Storage: 50 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Recommended Configuration – High preset 1080p 30 FPS

Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 5 1600 – 3.2 Ghz / i7-4790 – 3.6 Ghz

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD RX 570 – 8GB / GeForce GTX 1060 – 6GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Recommended Configuration – High preset 1080p 60 FPS

Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 7 1700 – 3.0 Ghz / i7-6700 – 3.4 Ghz

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD Vega 64 – 8GB / GeForce GTX 1080- 8GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support



2K Configuration – Very High preset 1440p 30 FPS

Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 7 2700X – 3.7 Ghz / i7 – 7700 – 3.6 Ghz

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD Vega 56 – 8GB / GeForce GTX 1070 – 8GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

2K Configuration – Very High preset 1440p 60 FPS

Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 Ghz / i7 – 8700K – 3.7 Ghz

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB / GeForce RTX 2080 S – 8GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support



4K Configuration – Ultra High preset 2160p (4K) 30 FPS

Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 7 3700X – 3.6 Ghz / i9 – 9700K – 3.6 Ghz

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB / GeForce RTX 2080 – 8GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla verschijnt op 10 november voor de pc, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Luna en Google Stadia.