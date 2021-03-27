ID@Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, indie games

Meer dan 60 indie games naar Xbox, waarvan 20 naar Xbox Game Pass

Nieuws
27 mrt 2021
1450

Microsoft heeft de indie games in het zonnetje gezet. Tijdens een livestream werden 60 games bevestigd voor Xbox-platforms, waarvan 20 direct naar Xbox Game Pass zullen komen.

Tijdens de ID@Xbox Showcase werden er interviews met ontwikkelaars gehouden, maar ook games aangekondigd en nieuwe trailers getoond. Ook maakte Chris Charla bekend dat sinds de introductie van het ID@Xbox ruim 2 miljard dollar werd binnengehaald door de onafhankelijke studios.

De volledige lijst met games die getoond/ aangekondigd werden voor Xbox-platforms is als volgt:

  • Adios (Mischief)
  • Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield (Headup Games)
  • Airport for Aliens Run By Dogs (Strange Scaffold)
  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Plug In Digital, ustwo games)
  • Alchemic Cutie (PM Studios, Viridian Software, Vakio)
  • Among Us (Innersloth)
  • Art of Rally (Funselektor)
  • Astria Ascending (Dear Villagers, Artisan Studio)
  • Atrio: The Dark Wild (Isto)
  • Blaster Master Zero (IntiCreates)
  • Chivalry 2 (Koch Media, Tripwire Interactive, Torn Banner Studios)
  • Cloud Gardens (Noio Games)
  • Clouzy! (TinyMoon)
  • Craftopia (Pocketpair )
  • Dark Alliance (Wizards of the Coast, Tuque Games, ForwardXP)
  • Death’s Door (Devolver Digital, Acid Nerve)
  • Demon Turf (Fabraz)
  • Despelote (solimporta)
  • Echo Generation (Cococucumber)
  • Enlisted (Gaijin Distribution, Darkflow Software)
  • Exo One (Future Friends Games, Exbleative)
  • Exomecha (TwistedRed, Nail AKINCI)
  • Griftlands (Klei Entertainment, Skymap Games)
  • Hello Neighbor 2 (tinyBuild)
  • Iron Corbo: Kung Fu Janitor (2DOS Games )
  • Knight Squad 2 (Chainsawesome Games)
  • Lake (Whitethorn, Gamious)
  • Last Oasis (Snail Games, Donkey Crew)
  • Lawn Mowing Sim (Curve Digital)
  • Little Witch in the Woods (SKT, Sunny Side Up)
  • Loot River (straka.studio)
  • Lost Eidolons (Ocean Drive Studio)
  • Mad Streets (Craftshop Arts)
  • Moonglow Bay (Coatsink Software, Bunnyhug)
  • Narita Boy (Team17, Studio Koba)
  • Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios)
  • Omno (Studio Inkyfox)
  • Onsen Master (Whitethorn, WakingOni)
  • Princess Farmer (Whitethorn, Samobee Games)
  • Rust (Double11, Facepunch Studios)
  • Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction)
  • Song of Iron (Escape)
  • Soup Pot (Chikon Club, Chryse)
  • Spaceline Crew (Coffeenauts)
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (GSC Gameworld)
  • Super Space Club (GrahamOfLegend)
  • The Ascent (Curve Digital, Neon Giant)
  • The Big Con (Skybound Games, Mighty Yell Studios)
  • The Forest Cathedral (Whitethorn, Wakefield Interactive)
  • The Last Stop (Annapurna Interactive, Variable State)
  • The Riftbreaker (Exor Studios)
  • The Wild at Heart (Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids)
  • Twelve Minutes(Annapurna Interactive, Luis Antonio)
  • Voidtrain (HypeTrain Digital, Nearga)
  • We are the Caretakers (Heart Shaped Games)

Van deze games komen 20 games naar Xbox Game Pass en dat zijn de volgende games met daarbij de bijbehorende platforms:

  • Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)(Console en PC)
  • Craftopia (Pocketpair) (Console en PC)
  • Dead Static Drive (Team Fanclub)(Console en PC)
  • Little Witch in the Woods (SKT, Sunny Side Up)(Cloud en Console)
  • Moonglow Bay (Coatsink Software, Bunnyhug)(Cloud en Console)
  • Narita Boy (Team17, Studio Koba)(Cloud en Console)
  • Nobody Saves the World(Drinkbox Studios)(Cloud en Console)
  • Recompile (Dear Villagers, Phigames) (Cloud, Console en PC) – 2021
  • Sable (Raw Fury, Shedworks)(Console en PC)
  • She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere)(Console en PC)
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (GSC Game World)(Cloud en Console)
  • The Ascent (Curve Digital, Neon Giant)(Cloud, Console en PC)
  • Undungeon (tinyBuild Games, Laughing Machines) (Cloud, Console en PC)
  • Way to the Woods (One Pixel Dog)(Cloud en Console)
  • The Wild at Heart (Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids)(Console)
Tagged
Joey Hasselbach
Joey Hasselbach
Hoofdredacteur en de ervaren rot in de redactie

Wellicht ook interessant voor jou

Cel Shaded Transformers gelekt

Joey Hasselbach
The Dark Pictures Anthology Little Hope Man of Medan sequel

Lekker griezelen in nieuwe Little Hope trailer

Joey Hasselbach

Resident Evil-componist blijkt fraudeur te zijn

Boyd Willemsen

Geef een reactie

Het e-mailadres wordt niet gepubliceerd.