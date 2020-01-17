Bericht voor de lezers

David Jaffe speculeert over PlayStation 5 onthulling in februari

On 17, 01, 2020 9:24 pm, by Joey Hasselbach
David Jaffe, bekend van God of War en Twisted Metal, speculeert op Twitter volop mee over de mogelijke onthulling van de PlayStation 5 in februari.

Aangezien Sony besloten heeft om voor de tweede jaar op rij de E3 links te laten liggen, zijn fans razend nieuwsgierig of de PlayStation 5 in februari onthuld gaat worden. Immers wordt er al volop over geroddeld en onthulde Sony de PlayStation 4 ook in februari.

Volgens de maker achter de originele God of War en de Twisted Metal serie, David Jaffe, is het event in februari het ‘slechts bewaarde geheim’ in gaming.

Echter besloot hij later om toch wat genuanceerder antwoord te geven door te stellen dat hij gewoon aan het mee speculeren was.

Denken jullie dat David meer weet of toch gewoon lekker met de meute meepraat?

