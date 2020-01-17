David Jaffe speculeert over PlayStation 5 onthulling in februari

David Jaffe, bekend van God of War en Twisted Metal, speculeert op Twitter volop mee over de mogelijke onthulling van de PlayStation 5 in februari.

Aangezien Sony besloten heeft om voor de tweede jaar op rij de E3 links te laten liggen, zijn fans razend nieuwsgierig of de PlayStation 5 in februari onthuld gaat worden. Immers wordt er al volop over geroddeld en onthulde Sony de PlayStation 4 ook in februari.

Volgens de maker achter de originele God of War en de Twisted Metal serie, David Jaffe, is het event in februari het ‘slechts bewaarde geheim’ in gaming.

I want to say it’s the worst kept secret in games right now. February reveal like they did for PS4.

PS5 reveal is less than 4 weeks away. Sony knows hard core gamers are hanging on every scrap of info and know that just cause MSFT dominates the conversation at the moment, that’s an easy thing to change when they are ready to reveal (assuming the reveal is good).

Echter besloot hij later om toch wat genuanceerder antwoord te geven door te stellen dat hij gewoon aan het mee speculeren was.

#1 As a kid from Bama, I’m very glad to see ‘reckon’ used in a headline. Makes me crave @CrackerBarrel +Uncle Jessie’s moonshine.

#2- If I had company secrets (I don’t), I wouldn’t spill them. I’m just going off the rumors I’m hearing online+history. This is not news. Thx. pic.twitter.com/sqyedvvQG7

— David Scott Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) January 16, 2020