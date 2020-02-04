The Sims 5 kan wellicht inspiratie halen uit MMO the Sims Online

De volgende generatie Sims kunnen weleens online functies bevatten uit de helaas offline gehaalde the Sims Online. Dit heeft EA topman Andrew Wilson laten weten.

Vandaag viert de serie haar twintigste verjaardag en fans wachten eigenlijk al een tijdje op The Sims 5. In de recent gehouden gesprekken met investeerders werd aan Wilson gevraagd naar een mogelijke relaunch van The Sims Online. Daarop geeft Wilson een cryptisch, maar interessant antwoord door te zeggen dat features uit de MMO deel zullen maken van The Sims ervaring in de komende jaren.

“The Sims will be 20 next week. That Maxis team and the team that’s been a part of Maxis over the years continue to deliver unbelieavably innovative and creative content for a constantly growing Sims community globally. As we think about The Sims – again, I reference the motivations of why we play the games – inspiration, escape, social interaction, creation, self improvement, competition. Typically what The Sims has done is really focus on fulfilling the motivations and inspiration, escape, creation, self-improvement and not necessarily focus as much as on social interaction and competition.

“But a few things are in fact true over the years. One is that the Sims community continues to grow and with the broad of social platforms continue to connect with each other and share what they do – in and around the game they play. And we’ve seen that manifest in The Sims Online which was a more social experience for us. And we’re also seeing that the competition nature of The Sims is also rising and we’re seeing people compare and contrast. Not competition in an original sport sense but how they create and what they create and how they use their imaginations and what they’re able to build inside of these Sims universes.”